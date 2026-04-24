Jose Mourinho says Benfica future will be decided at end of season amid Real Madrid rumours

Craig Burley believes a change of power is needed at Real Madrid to turn the club around. (2:49)

Open Extended Reactions

Jose Mourinho has said his future at Benfica will be decided at the end of the season amid ongoing rumours he could return to coach Real Madrid.

The Portuguese manager has a contract with Benfica until June 2027 but his contract contains a clause that would allow him or the club to terminate the deal.

"Everyone knows the situation," Mourinho said on Friday.

"When the season ends, we'll have 10 days to decide whether to continue or part ways. I've said what I had to say. I've already said enough -- perhaps more than enough -- so there's no need to say any more. What I've said, I've said. And I don't need to repeat it. That's all."

Earlier this month, Mourinho expressed his desire to continue at Benfica beyond this summer but insisted his future "depends on the club's wishes."

Asked on Friday if he would remain at Benfica even if he received offers from Real Madrid or Portugal's Football Federation, Mourinho said: "I don't want to say anything more about that. I've already said what I had to say regarding Benfica and I won't be making any further comments."

Mourinho, 63, did brush aside reports in Portuguese media that he is at odds with Benfica president Manu Rui Costa, who has remained silent about the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager's future.

Despite sitting seven points behind Porto at the top of Liga Portugal, Mourinho's Benfica are unbeaten in the league this season. Getty

"There were reports that came out today saying I was angry with the president," Mourinho said. "I'm only angry because, I don't know why, but they [Benfica] didn't give me my 25-year membership badge. I think they forgot about me.

"Otherwise, everything's fine, there's no problem at all."

Mourinho says he is planning for the future: "Yes, I've been having meetings with the management, the president and the director as I always do," he said.

"I like to commit to my responsibilities and my -- I don't want to say decisions -- analysis and opinions. And we've been meeting quite frequently in an attempt to improve my squad. This squad is mine and, if I stay on next season, it will remain so."

Mourinho returned to Portuguese football in September after 21 years coaching abroad.

Mourinho's side are the only unbeaten team in the Primeira Liga. Benfica are second in the standings, seven points adrift of league leaders FC Porto with four games remaining.

"When I arrived, it [this squad] wasn't mine," Mourinho said.

"Now it is. There's a big difference. It's one thing for a manager to arrive and the squad not be his; it's quite another to have been here for seven months or so and now it's mine.

- Real Madrid's Álvaro Arbeloa denies rift with 'legend' Dani Carvajal

- Kylian Mbappé walks suspension tightrope in 100th Real Madrid game

"And as Benfica's manager, this is my squad. Objectively, it will undergo some adjustments to better reflect my style, to have something more of my own, as they say in England: my 'fingerprint'.

"But this squad is mine and I like it. It is one thing to adapt it to a certain type of personality and way of viewing football; it is quite another to make radical changes.

"And I am completely against radical changes. There are a lot of people here who have made significant progress and who give me hope that, next season, they can be even better."

Mourinho guided Madrid to a LaLiga title, and Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercup triumphs during his three years at Bernabeu stadium before parting ways with the club in 2013.