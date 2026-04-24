Milos Kerkez: Liverpool's win over Everton a 'big boost' before Crystal Palace tie

Milos Kerkez has revealed that his father watches most of his Liverpool games with the fans. (1:05)

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Milos Kerkez has said Liverpool's dramatic Merseyside derby win over Everton has given the club a "big boost" heading into the decisive part of the season.

Arne Slot's side took a huge step towards Champions League qualification last weekend, with Virgil van Dijk's stoppage-time header securing a 2-1 victory at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Liverpool currently sit fifth in the Premier League table but could extend the gap to sixth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion to eight points with a win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

"It was a big win," Kerkez told ESPN. "It's a derby so it was really great to play the first away game in that stadium and take the win there.

"The atmosphere and everything was great from our fans, from their fans too, so it was a really exciting game. It's a big boost going into the game against Palace and the other four also."

Liverpool are fifth in the Premier League as it stands. Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

After a difficult season, the Liverpool supporters in attendance on Sunday afternoon revelled in their triumph over the club's local rivals. Among those supporters was Kerkez's father, Sebastijan, who enjoyed the victory from the away end.

"My dad was there," Kerkez said. "He said he enjoyed it a lot. It was really loud and the fans were singing all game long. He said the atmosphere was unbelievable. You should expect nothing less from a derby."

Liverpool's latest win provided some much-needed respite for Slot's side, who have been knocked out of both the FA Cup and Champions League at the quarter-final stage in recent weeks.

Despite the Reds' disappointing campaign, Kerkez is confident the club has all the ingredients for success next term and knows the pressure is on him and his teammates to deliver.

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"I think the future is bright," Kerkez said. "We have really good quality in the team. Even now, I think we connect better but next year is going to be a better season. We know we have to have a better season. There are many hungry players in the team.

"Of course we're going to miss that leadership from the older guys because they're experienced and have been through everything. But we have to learn, we have to move on and next year we have to make it a better season."