Pep Guardiola: Rodri to miss FA Cup semifinal, 'don't want to take a risk'

Gab and Juls react to Manchester City jumping ahead of Arsenal to top spot in the Premier League table on goal difference. (0:56)

Laurens: Man City would have liked to have scored more vs. Burnley (0:56)

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Pep Guardiola has said Manchester City will not take any risks with Rodri's latest return from injury and ruled the midfielder out of the FA Cup semifinal against Southampton.

Rodri missed the 1-0 over Burnley with the groin injury picked up during the victory over Arsenal.

He won't feature against Southampton at Wembley on Sunday.

And while Guardiola is hopeful Rodri might be able to return for the trip to Everton on May 4, he insists City will be cautious.

"We don't want to take a risk," Guardiola said.

Rodri picked up an injury against Arsenal on April 19. Darren Staples / AFP via Getty Images

"I don't know yet [on Everton]. Hopefully but we don't want to take a risk because we could lose him for the next five games."

Guardiola suggested after the win over Burnley that he could make wholesale changes against Southampton.

He cited the "emotional and physical" fatigue brought on by the effort needed to beat Arsenal.

And he also warned that Saturday at Wembley could be a tough afternoon, in part because of the "thick" pitch.

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"The opponent gives a question mark on the way we have to play," he said.

"Arsenal was so demanding emotionally. It's normal. Three days later, three days later. Our people were so, so tired.

"Then take a train, three hours from here to the hotel. Tomorrow will be a fantastic day. Always the grass is thick. Many thoughts I still have in my mind."