Roberto De Zerbi: One win can change Spurs' season of 'suffering'

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Roberto De Zerbi has said one victory can change the course of Tottenham Hotspur's season -- but he will be without more key personnel for Saturday's crucial trip to already-relegated Wolves.

Spurs have spent another week in the bottom three after they conceded a last-gasp equaliser at home to Brighton in a 2-2 draw to extend their winless run in the Premier League to 15 matches.

Tottenham are two points from safety after 17th-placed West Ham shared the spoils with Crystal Palace on Monday, but De Zerbi retains faith they can avoid a catastrophic first relegation since 1977 before they head to Molineux.

De Zerbi has lost left-back Destiny Udogie due to a muscle problem and Guglielmo Vicario is still not available after hernia surgery, which means Antonín Kinsky will deputise in goal again.

James Maddison was an unused substitute against Brighton and even though he is set to travel to Wolverhampton, the playmaker does not appear ready to contribute but De Zerbi urged his team to play without pressure.

"It's a tough game because they have nothing to lose. It's an important game for us, for sure, but we have to be able to play with not too much pressure," De Zerbi insisted.

"Sometimes when one team is losing too many games the rumours are not nice and behaviour and the people speak about not too much serious players, but no, it is not like this in this case.

"I found good players, good guys, serious players and they follow me. They believe in my words because I am able to recognise the eyes of the players.

"We are suffering, they are suffering because it is not easy to play in Tottenham in this condition of the table, but I said they have to be stronger and they have to live to win a game.

"We have to live every part of the day waiting for a win and preparing for a win because I think with a win we can change this part of the season."

It was revealed on Friday that Sunderland forward Brian Brobbey should have received a second yellow card for a foul on Spurs captain Cristian Romero during De Zerbi's debut loss in charge.

De Zerbi said: "Can we play that game again or not? I think not.

"It was clear but no problem. We have to move on."

Kevin Danso will start again for Tottenham against the club he almost joined last January and De Zerbi spoke out against the racist abuse suffered by the defender after his mistake against Brighton.

De Zerbi added: "I was very annoyed by the racist insults towards Kevin, but he has to be calm. I'm proud for him."

Maddison will travel to Molineux after a surprise spot on the bench, but De Zerbi cast doubt about his involvement.

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"He is not available yet, especially in this week. He felt pain but not so important problem," De Zerbi explained.

"Tomorrow he will come with us on the bench because he is important. If he plays or not, it doesn't matter.

"As a guy, as a leader, he is a positive guy. Inside of my dressing room I want to see nice people, positive people and this is important also for his team-mates."