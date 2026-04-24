Hansi Flick: Barcelona players need to step up in Lamine Yamal's absence

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Hansi Flick said Barcelona players need to give more than 100% to get over the line in the LaLiga title run in after losing Lamine Yamal for the rest of the season.

Barça, who are already without the injured Raphinha until May, confirmed Thursday that Yamal will not be available for any of their remaining six league games after tearing his hamstring in Wednesday's 1-0 win against Celta Vigo.

Flick's side have the cushion of a nine point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the table, but with back-to-back away games against Getafe and Osasuna to come before the Clásico on May 10 at Spotify Camp Nou, there is still work to be done.

"We are one team and if one is missing, we have to stay closer and manage it with the team," Flick said in a news conference ahead of Saturday's trip to Getafe.

"Everyone now has to give 100% or more for the team, this is important. We have six games more. Our goal is always to win. It won't be easy tomorrow. We have the quality to do this, but we have to play a fantastic game."

Yamal, 18, appeared to injure his hamstring while scoring the penalty which gave Barça the win against Celta, although Flick suggested the damage may have been done during the foul which led to the spot-kick.

Hansi Flick's side are nine points clear at the top of the table. Getty

The German coach says it was a result of the teenager still learning about his body, while backing him to bounce back at this summer's World Cup with Spain.

"He felt something after the foul, but it was not so much, he decided to kick the penalty and after that it's maybe more," Flick added.

"He had a feeling, but he never had a muscle injury before. It's about learning. It's an experience and this is what he has to learn, to feel the signals the body gives you.

"It's not easy for us or him. What I can feel is that he's really focused. He's out for us, but for the World Cup he will be there. He will come back stronger."

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Saturday's trip to Getafe is a potential banana skin for Barça in their title defence. They have not won there since 2019 -- a run spanning five games -- and José Bordalás's team have won seven of their last 10 matches, climbing to sixth in the table.

"Getafe are tough," Flick said. "They defend really good. When you see the last 10 games, they're second in the table.

"They have their own philosophy and the performances are really good."

As well as Yamal, Barça will also be without the injured Raphinha, Marc Bernal and Andreas Christensen against Getafe, while Eric García sits the game out through suspension.

Flick is hopeful that Raphinha and Bernal could return to training next week ahead of the game against Osasuna, giving them time to be back to face Madrid in the Clásico.

"Neither of them have trained with the team yet," Flick said of Raphinha and Bernal. "They will not be able to join us tomorrow. But next week, looking day by day, next week is much better."