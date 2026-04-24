Atlético Madrid given 'zero' thought to Arsenal Champions League clash - Diego Simeone

Open Extended Reactions

Atlético Madrid are on a poor run of form, having lost their last four games in LaLiga. Getty Images

Diego Simeone says he has given "zero" thought to playing Arsenal in the Champions League, with his focus on Atlético Madrid's LaLiga clash against Athletic Club.

Atletico host Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal on Wednesday, but still have work to do to secure qualification for next season's competition through a top-four LaLiga finish.

Despite holding an eight-point lead over fifth-placed Real Betis with six games left, Atlético are in terrible form heading into Saturday's visit from Athletic Club.

- Elche hand Atlético Madrid fourth-straight loss

- Real Sociedad upset Atlético Madrid to win 4th Copa del Rey

They have lost seven times in eight games with their only win in that time being a 2-0 Champions League success at Barcelona.

Asked at his Betis press conference how much he thinks about Arsenal on a scale of nought to 100, Atlético boss Simeone replied: "Zero. We have the same importance we try to give to all matches.

"We will try to take the game to where we believe we can hurt them."