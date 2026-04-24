Cesc Fàbregas 'free to go to Chelsea if he wants' - Como chief

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Como's president has said that the Italian club will not block Cesc Fàbregas from leaving and taking up the vacant head coach's position at Chelsea, should he wish to make the switch to the Premier League.

Chelsea are on the lookout for a new manager after sacking Liam Rosenior on Wednesday -- 106 days after he signed a 5½-year contract at the west London club.

Fàbregas, who spent five years as a player at Chelsea after leaving Barcelona in 2014, has been in charge at Como, the Serie A club of which he is a minority shareholder.

Asked if the club would want to see Fabregas leave for pastures new in England, Como president Mirwan Suwarso told City AM: "If that makes him happy, that's him.

"You want your employees to stay with you for as long as possible but at the end of the day we don't own him and he's free to go to Chelsea if he wishes."

Cesc Fàbregas' successes with Como have attracted the interests of some of Europe's biggest clubs. Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Suwarso added that "as long as he doesn't leave to an Italian club in competition" then there are plans in place to allow Fàbregas to keep his financial interests in Como in place.

"Business is business, ideas are ideas. We have to see things in a way that makes sense, right? It's common sense."

After masterminding Como's promotion to Serie A in 2024, the club, which sits fifth in the table, has established itself as a force in the Italian top flight.

- Olley: Why Rosenior failed at Chelsea, and what club must change for next manager

- How Rosenior's Chelsea reign unravelled in a winless (and goalless) run

Fàbregas recently received the Bearzot Award, the honour bestowed by Italy's Football Federation on its Coach of the Year and the former Arsenal man said that "it is very unlikely I'll leave Como."

The World Cup winner played for Como before retiring from football in 2023, and as interim coach, he steered the club to promotion to Italy's top flight in May 2024.

The former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder attracted the attention of several top clubs after leading promoted Como to a 10th place finish in Serie A last season.

Fàbregas won two Premier League titles as well as an FA Cup and the Europa League during his time as a player at Chelsea.

Tuesday's dismal 3-0 defeat at Brighton means Chelsea have lost five consecutive league games without scoring a goal for the first time since 1912 and are on the brink of failing to qualify for next season's Champions League.

They are seventh in the Premier League, seven points adrift of fifth-place Liverpool with five games to play.