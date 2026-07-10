Ona Batlle joins Arsenal following Barcelona exit

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Barcelona defender Ona Batlle has joined Arsenal on a free transfer following the expiry of her contract with Barcelona.

Barça had been keen to extend Batlle's deal but the full-back has instead opted to return to England, where she previously spent time with Manchester United.

Batlle, 26, becomes the latest player to run down their Barça contract and join Arsenal, with Mariona Caldentey making the same move to London in 2024.

The Spain international also joins a growing contingent of former Barça players in the English capital, with Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh both at Chelsea, while two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas announced her move to London City Lionesses.

Ona Batlle is set to return to the Women's Super League. Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A regular for club and country, Batlle's exit is both unexpected and painful for Barça, with youngster Aïcha Cámara initially expected to be her replacement.

After coming through the Catalan club's academy, Batlle left for Madrid CFF in 2017, going on to play for Levante and United before returning as a free agent in 2023.

She has made over 100 appearances for Barça in the subsequent years, playing as both a right-back and a left-back while helping win the club win three consecutive Liga F titles.

It is that versatility and ability to play on either side of the defence, coupled with her talent and expiring contract, which convinced Arsenal to go all in for her.