England given World Cup worry with Tino Livramento injury

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola brands World Cup tickets "so expensive", saying "football is for the fans". (1:48)

Newcastle United full back Tino Livramento could miss the rest of the season because of a thigh injury, jeopardizing his place in England's squad for the World Cup.

Livramento has been a regular -- when healthy -- in Thomas Tuchel's England squads this season and is valued because of his ability to play both at right back and left back.

- Predicting England's 2026 World Cup squad

- England 2026 World Cup watch

- Every team's odds to win the World Cup

He sustained the injury in the 2-1 loss to Bournemouth last weekend and has already undergone an initial scan. While Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said at a news conference Friday that the club did not think it was a "bad injury," the rest of his season, and potentially the World Cup, is in doubt.

"He is due to have another scan at the weekend to determine the full extent of his time out," Howe said. "We will wait and see whether he plays again this season.

The Premier League finishes on May 24 and England's final World Cup squad must be submitted by May 30.

Tino Livramento suffered an injury in Newcastle's Premier League match with Bournemouth. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

"I think Tino's very level-headed, very stable mentally," Howe added. "He's had a frustrating season [after] such a good season last year -- he was outstanding, was fit and available and really contributed to what we delivered.

"This year's been different and that's just the life of a footballer I'm afraid. He's never been able to get that run of games to find his best form. He's an outstanding player."

England's first-choice right back appears to be Chelsea's Reece James, who is currently injured, while Tuchel has been overlooking Real Madrid's Trent Alexander-Arnold. Burnley's Kyle Walker retired from international duty in March.

It leaves Jarell Quansah and Ezri Konsa -- naturally center backs -- and Ben White, who hasn't been a regular starter for Arsenal, as other potential right-back options.

The World Cup begins June 11 and takes place in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.