Who has won Concacaf Champions Cup? All-time winners list

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The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football, or Concacaf, is one of FIFA's six continental governing bodies for association soccer. The Concacaf Champions Cup is the governing body's top soccer competition featuring 27 teams in an annual five-round tournament, concluding with a single-match final.

The 2026 edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup ends in May, with the winner of the competition becoming one of the confederation's four regional representatives at the 2029 Club World Cup.

Cruz Azul and Mexico City rivals América have each won the Concacaf Champions Cup seven times, tied for the most in the history of the competition. Below is a list of the all-time winners.

2025: Cruz Azul

2024: Pachuca

2023: León

2022: Seattle Sounders FC

2021: Monterrey

2020: Tigres UANL

2019: Monterrey

2018: Guadalajara

2016-17: Pachuca

2015-16: América

2014-15: América

2013-14: Cruz Azul

2012-13: Monterrey

2011-12: Monterrey

2010-11: Monterrey

2009-10: Pachuca

2008-09: Atlante

2008: Pachuca

2007: Pachuca

2006: América

2005: Saprissa

2004: Alajuelense

2003: Toluca

2002: Pachuca

2001: Not held

2000: LA Galaxy

1999: Necaxa

1998: D.C. United

1997: Cruz Azul

1996: Cruz Azul

1995: Saprissa

1994: Cartaginés

1993: Saprissa

1992: América

1991: Puebla

1990: América

1989: Pumas UNAM

1988: Olimpia

1987: América

1986: Alajuelense

1985: Defence Force FC

1984: Violette AC

1983: Atlante

1982: Pumas UNAM

1981: SV Transvaal

1980: Pumas UNAM

1979: FAS

1978: Defence Force FC, Comunicaciones, Guadalajara

1977: América

1976: Águila

1975: Necaxa

1974: Municipal

1973: SV Transvaal

1972: Olimpia

1971: Cruz Azul

1970: Cruz Azul

1969: Cruz Azul

1968: Toluca

1967: Alianza

1963: Racing Club Haitien

1962: Guadalajara

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