Who has won Concacaf Champions Cup? All-time winners list

The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football, or Concacaf, is one of FIFA's six continental governing bodies for association soccer. The Concacaf Champions Cup is the governing body's top soccer competition featuring 27 teams in an annual five-round tournament, concluding with a single-match final.
The 2026 edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup ends in May, with the winner of the competition becoming one of the confederation's four regional representatives at the 2029 Club World Cup.
Cruz Azul and Mexico City rivals América have each won the Concacaf Champions Cup seven times, tied for the most in the history of the competition. Below is a list of the all-time winners.
2025: Cruz Azul
2024: Pachuca
2023: León
2022: Seattle Sounders FC
2021: Monterrey
2020: Tigres UANL
2019: Monterrey
2018: Guadalajara
2016-17: Pachuca
2015-16: América
2014-15: América
2013-14: Cruz Azul
2012-13: Monterrey
2011-12: Monterrey
2010-11: Monterrey
2009-10: Pachuca
2008-09: Atlante
2008: Pachuca
2007: Pachuca
2006: América
2005: Saprissa
2004: Alajuelense
2003: Toluca
2002: Pachuca
2001: Not held
2000: LA Galaxy
1999: Necaxa
1998: D.C. United
1997: Cruz Azul
1996: Cruz Azul
1995: Saprissa
1994: Cartaginés
1993: Saprissa
1992: América
1991: Puebla
1990: América
1989: Pumas UNAM
1988: Olimpia
1987: América
1986: Alajuelense
1985: Defence Force FC
1984: Violette AC
1983: Atlante
1982: Pumas UNAM
1981: SV Transvaal
1980: Pumas UNAM
1979: FAS
1978: Defence Force FC, Comunicaciones, Guadalajara
1977: América
1976: Águila
1975: Necaxa
1974: Municipal
1973: SV Transvaal
1972: Olimpia
1971: Cruz Azul
1970: Cruz Azul
1969: Cruz Azul
1968: Toluca
1967: Alianza
1963: Racing Club Haitien
1962: Guadalajara
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