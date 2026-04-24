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          Who has won Concacaf Champions Cup? All-time winners list

          Hector Vivas/Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Apr 24, 2026, 10:25 PM

          The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football, or Concacaf, is one of FIFA's six continental governing bodies for association soccer. The Concacaf Champions Cup is the governing body's top soccer competition featuring 27 teams in an annual five-round tournament, concluding with a single-match final.

          The 2026 edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup ends in May, with the winner of the competition becoming one of the confederation's four regional representatives at the 2029 Club World Cup.

          Cruz Azul and Mexico City rivals América have each won the Concacaf Champions Cup seven times, tied for the most in the history of the competition. Below is a list of the all-time winners.

          • 2025: Cruz Azul

          • 2024: Pachuca

          • 2023: León

          • 2022: Seattle Sounders FC

          • 2021: Monterrey

          • 2020: Tigres UANL

          • 2019: Monterrey

          • 2018: Guadalajara

          • 2016-17: Pachuca

          • 2015-16: América

          • 2014-15: América

          • 2013-14: Cruz Azul

          • 2012-13: Monterrey

          • 2011-12: Monterrey

          • 2010-11: Monterrey

          • 2009-10: Pachuca

          • 2008-09: Atlante

          • 2008: Pachuca

          • 2007: Pachuca

          • 2006: América

          • 2005: Saprissa

          • 2004: Alajuelense

          • 2003: Toluca

          • 2002: Pachuca

          • 2001: Not held

          • 2000: LA Galaxy

          • 1999: Necaxa

          • 1998: D.C. United

          • 1997: Cruz Azul

          • 1996: Cruz Azul

          • 1995: Saprissa

          • 1994: Cartaginés

          • 1993: Saprissa

          • 1992: América

          • 1991: Puebla

          • 1990: América

          • 1989: Pumas UNAM

          • 1988: Olimpia

          • 1987: América

          • 1986: Alajuelense

          • 1985: Defence Force FC

          • 1984: Violette AC

          • 1983: Atlante

          • 1982: Pumas UNAM

          • 1981: SV Transvaal

          • 1980: Pumas UNAM

          • 1979: FAS

          • 1978: Defence Force FC, Comunicaciones, Guadalajara

          • 1977: América

          • 1976: Águila

          • 1975: Necaxa

          • 1974: Municipal

          • 1973: SV Transvaal

          • 1972: Olimpia

          • 1971: Cruz Azul

          • 1970: Cruz Azul

          • 1969: Cruz Azul

          • 1968: Toluca

          • 1967: Alianza

          • 1963: Racing Club Haitien

          • 1962: Guadalajara

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