Coventry City vs Wrexham: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

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Newly crowned champions Coventry City and playoff position chasing Wrexham meet on Sunday in a high-voltage clash that could have big ramifications on the EFL Championship playoffs.

With the home side having nothing to play for after their comfortable title win, Wrexham will sense a chance to cement their hold on sixth position.

Frank Lampard's Coventry, though, didn't amass 89 points by taking anything lightly, and they'll be eager to push that final tally into the 90s. It should make for fascinating viewing.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's clash

How to watch:

The match will be shown on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK, Paramount+ in the U.S., FanCode in India and BeIN Sports in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Kick-off time: Sunday, April 26 at 12 p.m. BST (7 a.m. ET; 4.30 p.m. IST and 9 p.m. AEST).

Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry

Referee: Samuel Allison

Injury and Team News:

Coventry City

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, M: rib, OUT

Miguel Angel Brau, D: muscle, DOUBT

Oliver Dovin, GK: knee, OUT

Wrexham

Ben Sheaf, M: knock, DOUBT

Liberato Cacace, D: knee, OUT

Aaron James, D: DOUBT

Talking Points:

Kieffer Moore scored his first hat trick in seven years to give Wrexham the win over Coventry. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

Coventry City look to finish with a flourish

Frank Lampard and his men have already created history, but the runaway champions of the Championship will want to end their season strong.

"We want to finish it well for ourselves, for the respect of the fans who are going to turn up on Sunday and go to Watford [on the final day] and we want to get some more points, so it continues until the end," Lampard said ahead of Sunday's match.

With rumours already starting to swirl around Lampard's future, Coventry City owner Doug King had been quick to talk about how Lampard has found his "happy place" at his club.

"You can see how emotionally connected [Lampard] is with the city, you can see what it meant to him to get promotion and then the title and I think he's found a happy place at the moment," he said.

Lampard will want to emphasise that with a statement performance against Wrexham.

Wrexham's playoff chances are in their hands

Wrexham sit sixth in the table with two games to go and have accumulated 70 points. In seventh and tied on 70 points (but with a goal difference of 4 vs Wrexham's 6) is Hull City. In eighth are Derby County, a further four points behind on 66.

A win for Wrexham here takes them out of Derby's reach and that would be their first objective. Hull, meanwhile, are in the middle of horrid run (4D,1L in the last five) but considering they face 21st-placed Charlton (2D, 3L in their last five), Wrexham know that getting three points here is critical. Of the teams chasing that last playoff spot, they have the toughest run-in, facing champions Coventry on Sunday and finishing off at fifth placed Middlesbrough.

If they can recreate their high-flying form from early in the season and convert their run of two wins in their last two into momentum, this remains well in their own hands.

Manager Phil Parkinson said: "We're not looking or expecting any favours elsewhere. We're just concentrating. We know what we've got to do and we're going all out to achieve it, and we'll see if that's good enough. Two games left for us and good to be in the mix -- it's obviously what we wanted."

Will we see a repeat of the reverse fixture?

A perfect Kieffer Moore hat trick and a hat trick of assists for Josh Windass. Two goals for Coventry that set up a dramatic finish.

It was a game that had 31 attempts on goal and 5 actual goals between the two, and an xG tally of 1.41 for Wrexham and 1.56 for the champions. It was a game that showed the Championship that Coventry could, in fact, be beaten (though only six other times were they beaten after that), and that Wrexham were no mere flash in the pan. What more would the neutral want to see than a repeat of just that?

After that match in November, Parkison had said, "It's definitely a statement performance and win for us, not a statement to anyone else, but for ourselves."

How he would love another statement performance to firm up their hold on that last playoff place.