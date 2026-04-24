Pep Guardiola insists John Stones will be World Cup-ready for England

Rob Dawson details Rodri's groin injury and when he might be available to play. (0:39)

Open Extended Reactions

Pep Guardiola has said John Stones will "definitely" be ready to play for England at the World Cup despite struggling for games at Manchester City.

Stones could return to the City team against Southampton at Wembley on Saturday with Guardiola set to make a host of changes for the FA Cup semifinal.

- FA Cup semifinals: How to watch on ESPN, schedule

- Livramento injury gives England World Cup worry

- Pep: Rodri to miss FA Cup semi, City cautious

The 31-year-old last featured in the FA Cup tie at Newcastle in March and hasn't started a Premier League game since December.

Injuries have hampered Stones since the turn of the year, but Guardiola insists he will be able to play a key part for England this summer.

Manchester City defender John Stones has been a key player for England. Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images

Asked whether Stones will be ready for the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico, Guardiola said: "Definitely.

"He has been injured many times, now he is back.

"I cannot judge his performance because he has been a little bit out. I don't have doubts with John. When he reaches his level, he is a top central defender."

Stones is out of contract at the end of the season and set to leave the Etihad after 10 years on a free transfer.

He played a key role for City when they won the treble in 2023.

But he's managed only 18 league appearances in the last two seasons and Guardiola suggested the defender's fitness record has cost him any chance of a new deal.

"I only want fit and unfortunately, like last season, a lot of the time it is not possible," said Guardiola.

"Still we have tomorrow and we have five, potentially six [games]. He is a lovely, incredible teammate. But we will see what happens."