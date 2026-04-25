Trinity Rodman scores season's first as Spirit crush Current

Trinity Rodman gets on the scoresheet for Washington Spirit (0:40)

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The Washington Spirit secured their first home victory of the season with a convincing 4-0 rout of the Kansas City Current, highlighted by Trinity Rodman's first goal of 2026.

In front of a sellout crowd of 19,251 at Audi Field, the USWNT star contributed to two of the Spirit's goals, providing an assist to Leicy Santos before finding the back of the net herself in first-half stoppage time.

After scoring, Rodman was swarmed by teammates before walking toward the sideline to perform a "phone" celebration, holding her hand to her ear in homage to the signature move of her boyfriend, tennis player Ben Shelton.

The 4-0 result tied a Spirit franchise record for the largest margin of victory.

Santos added her second goal in the 56th minute, and Claudia Martínez capped the scoring in the 75th for the Spirit (2-1-3).

The win extends Washington's unbeaten streak to five matches, while Kansas City (2-4-0) has now conceded 13 goals on the season.

In Friday's other NWSL action, Lauren Milliet netted a brace as Racing Louisville held off the visiting Orlando Pride 3-2 to claim their first win of the season.

Brazilian legend Marta made her first start of the year for the Pride in the loss.

The Associated Press contributed to this report