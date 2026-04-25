Man United boss Michael Carrick praises 'big influence' Bruno Fernandes

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Michael Carrick heaped praise on player of the year contender Bruno Fernandes for the influence and quality he has displayed with Manchester United this season.

The 31-year-old has flourished since turning down overtures from Saudi Arabia last summer, leading the Red Devils with aplomb and providing 18 assists in their push for Champions League qualification.

Fernandes is just two shy of Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry's assist record in a single Premier League season and is considered among the frontrunners for the PFA and FWA end-of-season accolades.

Asked how he gets the best out of the Portugal playmaker, United head coach Carrick said: "Certainly, personally, I think giving Bruno the platform to go and perform.

"Like all the players, I think we're trying to create the structure and a team set-up, really, to try to bring out the best of everyone within that.

"There are obviously limitations in terms of everyone's got to sacrifice a little bit for the good of the team, but, for me, I like seeing Bruno in attacking positions with a little bit of freedom.

"He obviously, again, plays for the team and he has a big responsibility within that and I thought he did that ever so well, especially on Saturday (in the 1-0 win at Chelsea) without the ball and the defensive work that he did.

"So, he's got big responsibility within that but trusting him. He's a very good player, he sees things, he's creative, he's got a really good brain, he's a big part of the group as well and a big influence.

"So, a lot of it's in trust and trying to put him in a position where we think he can make the biggest difference, really."

Fernandes arrived at United from Sporting in January 2020 during Carrick's time working under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the head coach can see an evolution in the club's star player.

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"I've known Bruno a long time and worked with him when he was here, when he came to the club, so it hasn't surprised me," he said ahead of Monday's match at home to Brentford.

"I knew exactly what he could bring. I think over time you kind of evolve and experience helps and you can certainly see that he's grown as well in a real positive way.

"He's just a big influence, he's had a big impact and he's playing ever so well at the moment, so we're delighted with that."