Transfer rumors, news: Real Madrid, Barcelona offered Bernardo Silva

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Bernardo Silva has been offered to Real Madrid and Barcelona, while Liverpool are monitoring Inter Milan right back Denzel Dumfries. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Bernardo Silva will leave Manchester City this summer after nine years at the club. acques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

- Bernardo Silva's agent, Jorge Mendes, has offered the out-of-contract midfielder to Real Madrid as a prepares to leave Manchester City this summer, reports AS. Silva is not in Madrid's plans as it stands, and he has also been offered to their arch rivals Barcelona. The 31-year-old has been a fixture of City's team this season as he bids to win his seventh Premier League title in nine years.

- Liverpool are still monitoring the situation of Inter Milan right back Denzel Dumfries and are evaluating whether or not to make a move to try to bring in the 30-year-old, as reported by Italian transfer journalist Nicolo Schira. Dumfries' Inter contract includes a €25 million release clause that will have to be triggered between July 1 and July 31. Liverpool had talked with Dumfries' agents in December to explore the conditions of a possible signing, but nothing came to fruition at that time.

- Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has made it clear that he would rather return to Serie A than stay in England despite interest from Manchester City and Manchester United, according to TEAMtalk. Arsenal and Chelsea have also shown an interest in the 25-year-old, but Tonali is prioritising a return to his homeland. His former club AC Milan could be leading the race to make that happen with Juventus and Inter Milan also keen.

- Juventus are keeping an eye on Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller, as reported by Tuttosport. They had tried to sign Stanislav Lobotka but Napoli have refused to let him join a direct competitor, while AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur could get in the way of Juve signing Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka as a free agent when his contract expires. That's why they have turned their attention to Stiller, who has a €36.5 million release clause that is seen as tempting, but Manchester United are interested and could return to make a move for the 25-year-old.

OTHER RUMORS

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- Bayern Munich could be interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Xavi Simons but he would have to be available at a low fee. (CF Bayern Insider)

- Atletico Madrid have opened talks with Wolves over a potential move for Joao Gomes, who is also being looked at by Manchester United. (TEAMtalk)

- Both clubs are also looking at Atalanta's Ederson, with Atletico Madrid having reached an agreement with the midfielder but not yet with Atalanta. (Nicolo Schira)

- Inter Milan are keeping tabs on Emi Martinez's situation at Aston Villa as they look to sign a new goalkeeper. (Football Insider)

- Bournemouth center back Marcos Senesi has agreed a deal in principle to sign for Tottenham Hotspur as a free agent in the summer, and he is committed to joining Spurs if they stay in the Premier League. (Florian Plettenberg)

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- AC Milan are working to sign Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth and Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

- A deal for center back Manuel Akanji to permanently join Inter Milan from Manchester City will be formalised in May. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Genk attacking midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas, 18, has received interest from Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Marseille, Liverpool, Everton, Leeds United, City Football Group, Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford. (TEAMtalk)

- Having reached an agreement with Sassuolo centre-back Tarik Muharemovic, Internazionale are now working to sign his compatriot and RB Salzburg winger Kerim Alajbegovic. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Monza could join Torino in showing interest in signing Inter Milan right-back Matteo Darmian as a free agent if they return to Serie A. (Nicolo Schira)

- Premier League-bound Coventry City will block any offers for Bobby Thomas amid interest from West Ham United. (Football Insider)

- Inter Milan vice sporting director Dario Baccin was in attendance at Modena's 1-0 loss against Monza to watch midfielder Samuel Wiafe and right-back Gady Beyuku. (Nicolo Schira)

- DC United have agreed terms to sign Portsmouth midfielder Andre Dozzell as a free agent when his contract expires in the summer. (Tom Bogert)

- Lens are one of the most active clubs in the race to sign Fashion Sakala as a free agent when the forward's Al Fayha contract expires in the summer. (Rudy Galetti)