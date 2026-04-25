Man United vs. Brentford: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

Michael Carrick discusses his future at Manchester United as he reveals that he enjoys the role but is unsure of his future at the club. (1:38)

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Brentford travel to the northwest to face Manchester United at Old Trafford in a Premier League clash on Monday night, as Michael Carrick's team look to inch closer to qualification for next season's UEFA Champions League.

United are currently third in the Premier League, eight points ahead of sixth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion. A win in this game would take them 11 points clear with just four games to play.

Brentford have drawn their last six games in all competitions, including an FA Cup fifth round tie against West Ham, which they lost on penalties. In the league, taking five points out of a possible 15 has put their European push under pressure for the moment. They are seven points behind Liverpool in fifth place, while Brighton and Bournemouth have pushed above Keith Andrews's side in the push for the European places.

So this is a game with everything to play for at Old Trafford, with neither side yet on the metaphorical beach at the business end of the season.

Here's everything you need to know about Monday's match:

How to watch

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, Peacock in the U.S., Jio Hotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live coverage of the game.

Key Details

Kick-off time: Monday, April 27 at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET; 12.30 a.m. IST and 5.00 a.m. AEST, Tuesday)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

VAR: James Bell

Injury News

Manchester United

Lisandro Martínez, D: OUT, suspended

Matthijs de Ligt, D: OUT, back

Patrick Dorgu, D/M: OUT, hamstring

Leny Yoro, D: DOUBT, knock

Brentford

Rico Henry, D: OUT, hamstring

Jordan Henderson, M: OUT, knock

Vitaly Janelt, M: OUT, knock

Fábio Carvalho, M: OUT, knee

Talking Points

(Photo By David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Can United go to the cusp of the UCL?

(Photo By David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

From where they are, it was take a major shock for Manchester United to not make next season's UEFA Champions League. They need just five points in their last five games to be mathematically assured of a place in the top five.

Last weekend's result against Chelsea was a big one for United in that quest. Despite not being anywhere near their best, they managed to find that moment of quality from Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha, which allowed them to win that game 1-0.

United will want to set things right in terms of their results at Old Trafford, having lost 2-1 to Leeds United in their last game at home.

Brentford's European aspiration hang in the balance

MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It has been an excellent first season for Keith Andrews at Brentford, and one that they would want to end well, by finish in the top seven, at the very least, which is likely to give them European football of some sort for next season. However, for that, their form needs to change. Five draws in a row in the league have left them behind Brighton, Bournemouth, and Chelsea.

Old Trafford is never an easy place to turn around form, but that is the task facing Brentford now. They did beat United earlier in the season at home, but this is a very different United side now under Carrick, compared to the one under Ruben Amorim that Brentford beat earlier in the season. They still have trips to the Etihad Stadium and Anfield remaining to close out the season, so their hopes of European football are really hanging by a thread.

Maguire's return will boost United

There is a reason United gave Harry Maguire a new contract recently, and he's been key to their turnaround since Carrick has taken over the side. In the game against Chelsea, in particular, United had to change their game style because of Maguire's absence, following his two-match ban for the red card and subsequent dissent in the game against Bournemouth last month.

With Lisandro Martínez suspended as well, Noussair Mazraoui took Maguire's place at centre-back, alongside Ayden Heaven. That meant United had to be much less expansive than they'd have liked.

Maguire's return means that Kobbie Mainoo, in particular, can get into more advanced areas, to support the likes of Fernandes, Cunha and Benjamin Sesko. That is what Carrick will want from his team.

The assist record looms for Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United's captain has 18 assists this season in the Premier League. He's just two off the record, held jointly by Thierry Henry and Kevin de Bruyne. With five games to go, one would have to say that Fernandes is odds-on favourite to take over that record by the end of this season.

Fernandes has six assists in his last six Premier League games, and has seen pretty much all of United's good attacking play flow through him. In addition, United have been one of the Premier League's best teams at converting attacking set-pieces, which have also been in no small part down to the quality of Fernandes's deliveries.

If Brentford are to have a chance in this game, they'll have to try and put a lock on Fernandes.

What do the numbers say?