Wolves vs. Tottenham LIVE: Latest updates as Spurs look to climb out of relegation zone

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Tottenham Hotspur travel to relegated Wolverhampton Wanderers in a bid to climb out of the Premier League's relegation zone, and you can follow it all live with ESPN.

Spurs are winless in their last 15 games in the Premier League, and looked set to end that run last weekend in Roberto De Zerbi's second game in charge, only for Brighton to score an equaliser in injury-time.

Nottingham Forest's 5-0 win over Sunderland also meant they pulled eight points clear of Spurs, which leaves West Ham United and Tottenham battling it out for survival. Wolves, meanwhile, were relegated after West Ham earned a point against Crystal Palace in their most recent game.