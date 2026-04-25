Leeds legend told tale of 'kicking' Chelsea - Daniel Farke

Craig Burley react to Liam Rosenior's time as Chelsea boss, saying the situation became "cringe." (2:15)

Burley: Chelsea owners have no idea what the hell they are going to do (2:15)

Open Extended Reactions

Daniel Farke needs no reminding about the FA Cup final replay half a century ago that defined the bitter rivalry between Leeds and Chelsea.

The old foes clash again on Sunday at Wembley in the last four, rekindling memories of their savage encounter in 1970 when Chelsea lifted the trophy after a replay at Old Trafford.

The replay was dubbed the most brutal game in English football as scything tackles, kung-fu kicks and punch-ups went unpunished by referee Eric Jennings.

Footage has since been re-refereed twice by leading officials, with David Elleray concluding in 1997 that he would have shown six red cards, while in 2020 Michael Oliver said he would have sent off 11 players.

Leeds and Chelsea will meet in the FA Cup semifinal. (Photo by Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Farke joked he had little choice but to hear all about both matches during his many chats with Leeds great Eddie Gray, who was man of the match in the initial Wembley final which ended 2-2.

David Webb's extra-time header in the replay sealed Chelsea's 2-1 win, which was watched by a record television audience of over 28 million for a game between two English club sides.

Farke said: "Eddie told me the story a little bit different, he said it was him kicking them! But I know it was a tough game. It's always great to chat with Eddie.

"We are fully aware of the history anyhow. If you wear the Leeds United shirt, you have the responsibility of representing this club in the way our heroes have done."

Farke led Leeds to Premier League promotion last summer after they had lost in the Championship playoff final to Southampton at Wembley 12 months earlier in his first season in charge.

The 49-year-old German's third campaign could be his best yet at Elland Road as Leeds sit nine points clear of the relegation zone and stand one game away from a first FA Cup final appearance since 1973.

Leeds reached three FA Cup finals in four years in the 1970s -- their sole triumph was in 1972 -- and Farke stressed learning the history of a club was key to a manager's success.

"If you want to be the manager of Leeds United, you have to understand this club," he said.

"If you're not open to this massive club with this tradition, with this emotion, with this passion, then you have no chance to be successful here."

There was speculation over Farke's future last summer despite leading Leeds back to the Premier League and again in November when they slipped into the bottom three.

But with Leeds on course to survive their first season back and one step from an FA Cup final, Farke has never been so popular among supporters.

Should he become only the second manager to lead them out at Wembley in an FA Cup final after Don Revie in 1973, his stock will soar higher.

- FA Cup semifinals: Man City vs. Southampton, Chelsea vs. Leeds dates, kick-off times, prize money, UK broadcasters

- Premier League Power Rankings: Why Man City topped Arsenal

- Leeds' Daniel Farke warns Chelsea still pose a threat ahead of FA Cup semifinal

Farke added: "As a manager, you have to adapt if you want to be successful, but that doesn't mean you have to be like a flag in the wind.

"You need to be strong in your beliefs and you need to sometimes be like a shield for your players, for your staff members, for your supporters.

"It's important to do this, but it's also important to understand the DNA of Leeds United otherwise you can't be successful for this club.

"Not as a manager, not as a player, not as support staff, not as an owner. You need to understand this."