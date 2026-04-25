York beat Rochdale to promotion from National League in 103rd min - explaining playoffs, rule-change demands, what's next

Open Extended Reactions

York earned promotion from the National League against Rochdale. Getty

Josh Stones scored an equaliser 13 minutes into added time that returned York to the Football League -- with a dramatic 1-1 draw also featuring an injury-time goal for rivals Rochdale and a number of fan pitch invasions.

Rochdale, needing to win to pip leaders York to the National League title and automatic promotion for themselves at the Crown Oil Arena, scored through Emmanuel Dieseruvwe's header, itself five minutes after the 90.

He rose to convert a cross from veteran Ian Henderson, sparking a pitch invasion from home supporters that delayed the game for six minutes.

Only six minutes added time had been put on the board but, by the time the game restarted, it was the 103rd minute when York striker Stones equalised, with virtually the last kick of the game.

He forced the ball over the line in a terrific scramble after York threw 10 players forward, a goal confirmed after referee Will Finnie consulted his watch and goal-line technology -- sparking another pitch invasion, this time by visiting fans.

Rochdale could still go up in the play-offs and might have scored an earlier injury-time goal when York defender Callum Howe headed Casey Pettit's corner against his own crossbar.

But, after recording 108 points to win the league, champions York have completed an impressive comeback, after recently spending five seasons in the sixth-tier National League North.

Rochdale finished two points behind, on 106 points.

York City will be in League Two next season. Getty

Explaining National League playoffs

Only one team is automatically promoted from the National League to League Two.

It means second-place Rochdale become one of six teams to enter into the playoffs to decide another promotion.

Fourth-placed Boreham Wood faces seventh-placed Forest Green, and fifth-placed Scunthorpe faces sixth-placed Southend United, in the playoff quarterfinals. The teams who finish second (Rochdale) and third (Carlisle) are given a bye into the playoff semifinals where they benefit from a one-leg home tie.

Second then faces the winner of fifth vs. sixth, and third faces the winner of fourth vs. seventh, in the semifinals.

The semifinal winners meet in the playoff final, held at Wembley Stadium, to decide who is promoted into League Two.

York claimed a last-gasp winner against Rochdale. Getty

York and Rochdale demanded rule-change

The day before their clash, York and Rochdale jointly urged the football authorities to end the "injustice" of only two teams being promoted from the National League to the EFL each season.

The clubs issued a joint statement on Friday afternoon insisting that both supported the idea of '3UP' between the National League and League Two, regardless of Saturday's outcome.

"The National League is no longer a non-league competition. It is effectively a League 3, with fully professional clubs operating at a level equal to or higher than many of those in League 2," the statement said.

"We both understand how important this game is to both clubs and supporters. We both pledge now that whatever happens tomorrow, we will both continue to fight for 3UP.

"Both clubs sit on over 100 points. One of us will have to fight once more in the National League play-offs. However, we both strongly believe that this shouldn't have to be the case.

"We call on the National League, Football Regulator, EFL and Premier League to come together immediately and resolve this issue, so that we do not have to highlight this injustice year after year."

The 3UP campaign was launched in February last year.

A spokesperson for the National League said on Friday: "Our 3UP campaign has gained the overwhelming support of fans, clubs, organisations and high-profile football names at every level of the game.

"Additionally, it has generated significant media and political momentum -- which has contributed to the EFL formally debating the matter at their recent annual club meetings.

"We welcome this development and have subsequently held follow-up conversations with the EFL as to the next steps towards potential implementation.

"As the EFL has previously stated, 3UP will require a vote of approval from the majority of its clubs -- plus agreement between all parties on related issues.

"We will work with the EFL to try and make this happen on an appropriate and optimal timescale."

York complained a year ago

Last season, York finished second in the table, six points shy of automatic promotion. They then lost in the playoffs to Oldham, who had finished the season 23 points behind them.

Co-owner Julie-Anne Uggla wrote an open letter to the EFL and National League, which read: "I am writing to express my deep concern and disappointment at the current promotion system between the National League and League Two, following a season where York City FC, despite finishing 28 points clear of seventh place and winning 12 more matches, were denied promotion.

"Such a glaring imbalance not only undermines sporting merit but erodes the very foundations of fair competition.

"While I am aware of the historical basis for the two-up structure, it is no longer fit for purpose. The gap between the top National League clubs and the lower EFL clubs has narrowed, and in many cases reversed, making the case for three-up promotion beyond compelling.

"The '3UP' campaign rightly reflects the sentiment of every National League club and countless supporters."

PA contributed to this report.