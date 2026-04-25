Arsenal vs. Newcastle LIVE: Latest updates as Mikel Arteta's side looks to get title bid back on track

ESPN FC's Dan Thomas and Craig Burley look ahead to Arsenal's latest clash in the Premier League vs. Newcastle United. (2:59)

Burley: I have no confidence in this Arsenal team (2:59)

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Arsenal welcome Newcastle to north London after seeing their lead in the title race evaporate.

Back-to-back defeats to Bournemouth and Manchester City saw Mikel Arteta's side drop to level with Pep Guardiola's defending champions.

However, with Man City in FA Cup action this weekend, Arsenal can reclaim top spot against Newcastle.

Eddie Howe's side have also been struggling of late, losing their last three league outings to Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth respectively.

You can follow the action with live updates from ESPN.