Manchester City vs. Southampton LIVE: Latest updates from FA Cup semifinal

Gab and Juls react to Manchester City jumping ahead of Arsenal to top spot in the Premier League table on goal difference. (0:56)

Laurens: Man City would have liked to have scored more vs. Burnley (0:56)

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Manchester City face Southampton in the FA Cup semifinal at Wembley, and you can follow updates live on ESPN.

Pep Guardiola's side went top of the Premier League table after a narrow win away at Burnley on Wednesday and will now be dreaming of a domestic treble.

Southampton stunned Arsenal 2-1 in the quarterfinals and will be hoping to continue their 20-game unbeaten run as they aim to reach their first FA Cup final in 23 years.

The winner today will meet either Chelsea or Leeds United in the FA Cup final.

Follow live updates below.

- Pep Guardiola: Rodri to miss FA Cup semifinal, 'don't want to take a risk'

- Southampton boss sends Man City warning despite 'honour' of facing Pep Guardiola