Bayern Munich vs. Barcelona LIVE: Latest updates as Ewa Pajor puts the visitors ahead early

Bayern Munich men's head coach Vincent Kompany praises the women's team's Champions League run, as both teams at the club progress to the semifinals. (1:08)

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Bayern Munich look to pull of an upset against tournament favourites Barcelona in the first leg of the Women's Champions League semifinal, and you can follow the updates live on ESPN.

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The Catalan side romped to a 12-2 win on aggregate over Real Madrid in the quarterfinals, while Bayern overcame Manchester United in a hard fought quarterfinal.

Barcelona come into the tie as favourites and have their sixth successive final in sight. Bayern, meanwhile, are looking to reach their first-ever final.

The last time these two sides met Bayern were demolished 7-1. Tune in below for live updates to see if they fare any better this time around.