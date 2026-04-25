Can York be the new Wrexham? Owner vows to give Ryan Reynolds 'a run for his money'

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Josh Stones and Julie-Anne Uggla celebrated York's promotion. Getty

York owner Julie-Anne Uggla wants to emulate fellow Canadian Ryan Reynolds after the Minstermen ended a 10-year Football League exile via a dramatic 1-1 draw at promotion rivals Rochdale.

City clinched promotion with virtually the last kick of the National League season and Uggla instantly turned her attention to competing in League Two next season.

Hollywood star Reynolds helped Wrexham propel themselves from the National League to the Championship in three successive promotions, and could even make it four in four.

"Our ambition is to go straight through League Two, to have back-to-back promotions," she said. "I'm going to give that other Canadian a run for his money! There are three Canadians right now in the EFL [92]. There's David Hopkinson the CEO from Newcastle, there's Ryan Reynolds of Wrexham, and now there's Julia-Anne Uggla."

York hope to emulate Ryan Reynolds' success with Wrexham. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

It was a close-run thing for York, however, as they sought the point that would guarantee the National League title and the one automatic promotion place available.

In the fifth minute of six due to be added on, Emmanuel Dieseruvwe headed in the opening goal that looked certain to secure the win Rochdale needed to overtake York in first place.

But that sparked a pitch invasion by home supporters and a six-minute delay in which time York manager Stuart Maynard was able to rally his disconsolate troops for one last push.

The team talk worked wonders and, with 103 minutes on the clock, Callum Howe's header, from a Ryan Fallowfield cross, was saved and Josh Stones forced the loose ball over the line, despite the efforts of Tyler Smith to clear.

Referee Will Finnie consulted the linesman, who instantly gave the goal, and Maynard admitted the delay after conceding the opening goal had been key.

"I think that helped," said Maynard. "That time to reflect. It's twice in two weeks, we've had our heart broken that we've had one hand firmly gripped on the trophy and it got taken away for all of 60 seconds.

"But look, they're a group of winners in there. They're warriors. They keep going all the way to the end. I'm so proud of them all. I told them we've just got to get the ball forward. They came over and we just said, everyone go up front, bar the goalkeeper. We've got to get it forward.

"And Callum Howe said it, there's going to be one big moment. And there was."

The drama had been building all season at the top of the table and was heightened last weekend when Dieseruvwe scored a winner, nine minutes into added time, that clinched a Rochdale win at Braintree and denied York the title.

Rochdale must now prepare for the play-offs where they will face Southend United or Scunthorpe United on Sunday.

Manager Jimmy McNulty and his players were too devastated to talk after the defeat although Rochdale are understood to agree that the decision to award the York goal was correct.