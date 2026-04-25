Marcus Rashford hailed for 'important' Barcelona goal - Hansi Flick

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Barcelona coach Hansi Flick celebrated Marcus Rashford's "important" goal as the England forward helped down Getafe on Saturday to edge the Catalan side closer to the LaLiga title.

Rashford added the second goal after Fermín López's opener as Barça won 2-0 at the Coliseum to move 11 points clear of Real Madrid with just five games to play.

The on loan Manchester United man -- who hasn't started any of Barça's last four matches despite Raphinha not being available -- came off the bench in the second half to take his tally for the club to 13 in all competitions.

Playing on the right wing in the absence of the injured Lamine Yamal, he found space through the middle to latch on to a Robert Lewandowski pass and fire beyond David Soria.

"Marcus came on in the second half and he used the space they give us," Flick said in the post-game news conference.

"We spoke about this at half time. I am happy for the team, for us and also for him that he scored this goal because it was so important for him and also for us."

Marcus Rashford scored in Barcelona's win over Getafe. Getty

Rashford's goal not only sealed the victory but took Barça to the brink of back-to-back LaLiga titles under Flick.

Saturday's trip to Getafe had been billed as a game where they could drop points -- they had failed to win at the Coliseum in their five previous visits -- but they produced a professional performance to collect the points.

However, Flick insists there will be no premature celebrations despite Barça's commanding lead at the top of LaLiga.

"We [only] celebrate the victory," he added. "It's different. I said to the team before the game, we only focus on the day to day, on our job, what we have to do.

"When we play like this, I am really happy. I appreciate a lot what we do with the ball, but also against the ball. It's not easy here, but today was nearly perfect.

"[The title] is not done. We have five games more and we focus only on the next game. We will celebrate when it's time, not now."

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Barça could be crowned champions as early as next weekend if they beat Osasuna on Saturday and Madrid drop points against Espanyol the following day.

Failing that, they may have the chance to clinch the trophy when they host Madrid in the Clásico on May 10 at Spotify Camp Nou.

Flick, though, would not be drawn on whether he would enjoy wrapping up the title before facing Madrid or when they play them. "We have to focus on the game we have now and not the future," he said. "We have to prepare well for the next game, it will also not be easy."