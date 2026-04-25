Arne Slot: 'We don't know' if Mohamed Salah has played final game for Liverpool

ESPN FC's Steve Nicol believes Mohamed Salah may have played his last game for Liverpool after coming off injured in their 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace. (1:30)

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Arne Slot has said Liverpool must wait to discover whether Mohamed Salah has played his last game for the club after he was forced off with an injury in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

The Egypt international looked to have sustained a hamstring problem in the second half at Anfield and applauded the home supporters as he was replaced by Jeremie Frimpong in the second half.

Salah now faces a race against time to return to fitness, with just four games remaining before he leaves the club this summer following a glittering Liverpool career.

Mohamed Salah left Anfield with a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

"We don't know, that is the best answer I can give," Slot said when asked whether the forward has played his final game in a Liverpool shirt.

"If I say there might be a chance, that is probably all the headlines that there might be a chance so we simply don't know but what we do know is that the season in four weeks is over.

Not a lot of games are being played so we have to wait and see how his injury is, if he can return to play.

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"What I do know about Mo is he has taken so good care of his body all these years that he will have the minimum time required to recover from an injury and let's hope for the best, that he is available in the last part."

Liverpool beat Palace thanks to goals from Alexander Isak, Andy Robertson and Florian Wirtz.

It was Isak's first Premier League goal at Anfield and his first goal since returning from a broken fibula earlier this month.

"Did anyone ever thought we would say this eight or nine months ago, to say that that Alexander Isak scores his first goal for Liverpool at Anfield?" slot said.

Alexander Isak scored Liverpool's first goal against Crystal Palace. Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images

"That sums up this season a lot that such an unbelievable striker has had such a time with injuries, not being available to play and now scoring his goal. But it is really nice he has scored one.

"When we signed him we knew he could score goals and that's what he showed today, Many times this season we had better chances than we had today.

"That is why it is important to have players who can score goals like this because it can give you a big lift in a game and that is what we have missed in eight or nine months when he wasn't available or when he was available, he wasn't at the level he can be."