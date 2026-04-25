Roy Hodgson, 78, won't rule out management return after breaking 'retirement promise' to wife

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Roy Hodgson could still extend his management career. Getty

Roy Hodgson is refusing to rule out a return to management ahead of what will be his final week as Bristol City interim and potentially the last one of a 50-year career.

The 78-year-old saw his Robins team beaten 2-1 at Birmingham, with first-half goals from Phil Neumann and Jhon Solis giving the hosts a lead they would never lose.

An 82nd-minute penalty from Tomi Horvat gave the Robins late hope but as he looks ahead to next Saturday's curtain call against Stoke City, the former England boss is not making any promises.

He said: "I've got to be very careful what I say now, I've made a bit of a fool of myself two or three times already, there's only so many gold watches you can get.

"Who knows? I've never been putting my CV out to clubs anyway. I've not had an agent ringing around trying to find me a job.

"I've just been fortunate, I suppose, that one or two jobs have found me, that I felt I'm able to do -- and have broken a retirement promise to my wife and come back and taken them.

"I refuse really anymore to say 'right, this was great, I shall never even contemplate being in football in another role again.' That would be a mistake because I might.

"Some nice little national team might come and say 'come and join us for a little bit, work every now and again', I might enjoy that.

"I didn't expect this one, it was a real surprise when this came out but it was a pleasant surprise, it happens, and one that I'm glad that I took the opportunity."

Hodgson has lost none of his competitive edge and even disputed the veracity of Birmingham's second goal.

Blues took the lead when Neumann volleyed home Demarai Gray's eighth-minute free-kick and doubled their advantage after Sam Morsy conceded possession under pressure from Solis.

The Columbian volleyed the loose ball as Radek Vitek scrambled back but referee Robert Jones awarded the goal and Hodgson said: "For some reason the referee's watch buzzed.

"I'd like to have been there alongside him when it buzzed, because it didn't look anywhere near over the line from where I was sitting, but there you go."

Birmingham boss Chris Davies was left to reflect on a 12th home win of the season and as things stand, the third best return in the Sky Bet Championship.

"We've been excellent at home," Davies said. "We've been in the top three or four for home form.

"We've lost three games at home in the whole two seasons I've been here. If there's another team in England that's done that, I'd be surprised.

"It's a fortress because it's one of those grounds that people don't like coming to, the fans give us that extra edge.

"There's a great feeling here, a confidence, everything about the stadium, it's something pretty special we need to hang on to and the fans absolutely play their part.

"Of course we need to try and improve our away form, but the home form for me is always the most important thing for a team."