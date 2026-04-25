Man City reach fourth-straight FA Cup final, prove again they win when it matters

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LONDON -- Manchester City are finding a way to win again at the business end of the season.

Southampton were just 11 minutes away from becoming the first Championship side since Cardiff City in 2008 to reach the FA Cup final. But that was before Pep Guardiola's team did what they do so often when trophies are on the line: enough to win the game and kept alive hopes of a domestic treble.

Only just. When Southampton's Finn Azaz found the net with a stunning opening goal in the 79th minute to spark a dull, drab afternoon into life, it looked like Guardiola's selection gamble had backfired. With a Premier League title race to think about, he made eight changes to the XI that narrowly beat Burnley on Wednesday.

In the end, he needed help from regulars Jérémy Doku, Erling Haaland, Nico O'Reilly and Bernardo Silva off the bench.

Doku, in particular, was decisive -- just like he was with a crucial assist at Turf Moor -- although it came via a fortunate deflection off Southampton defender James Bree. He scored the equaliser three minutes after Southampton's goal and five minutes before Nico González whipped in a ferocious effort from 30 yards to book a fourth consecutive FA Cup final appearance.

If this is to be Guardiola's last season then his players seem determined to send him out on a high befitting the incredible consistency of his 10 years at the Etihad Stadium.

The only consolation for the vocal Southampton fans who filled the west end of Wembley is that their late heartbreak will ease plenty if they beat Ipswich Town on Tuesday night as they seek a route back to the Premier League.

The only dampener for Guardiola was that Newcastle couldn't take points off Arsenal 10 miles down the road at Emirates Stadium.

"It's six games [left] and if we win we will be there and if we lose it's over," Guardiola said. "People will say the number of Champions Leagues define [the club] or this and that, but it's when you win five Carabao Cups. Four finals in a row in the FA Cup. That defines.

"I've said many times, you can have a bad day or injuries. But always we were there. I said to the players, 'Imagine saying the team would reach the final of the FA Cup four times [in a row].' It's not easy. We did it. We did it again. Now we rest mentally and physically and go for these last six games."

play 1:14 Manchester City advances to FA Cup final with thrilling 2-1 win After falling behind 1-0 in the second half, Manchester City gets two late goals to beat Southampton and advance to the FA Cup final.

But while Guardiola wore a beaming smile at full time, it wasn't a good day for everyone earning City blue. Phil Foden, one of those brought in from the cold against Southampton, was anonymous. Handed a first City start for almost two months, his most notable contribution was to send a shot high over the crossbar early in the second half.

When it came time for Guardiola to change things, there was little surprise that Foden was sacrificed. Mateo Kovacic was substituted first, but that understandable given the Croatian midfielder was starting a game for his club for the first time since last May because of a troublesome ankle problem.

This should have been Foden's big chance to impress. A good performance might have possibly led to more game-time in the run-in and, potentially, a seat on the plane to the World Cup. But just like in two internationals at the same stadium last month, the 25-year-old looked a shadow of the player who was named the Premier League's best in 2024.

His slow walk off the pitch in the 56th minute summed up his mood. There was a brief handshake with Guardiola and then he took his seat on the bench. It might be a while before he gets off it.

"It was not easy in the first half for him because he was playing in the pockets with man-marking," said Guardiola. "It's not easy to find him. It's a question of time and he will be back. Absolutely."

play 2:43 Did Man City deserve to reach the FA Cup final after victory vs. Southampton? The 'FC TV' crew react to Manchester City reaching the FA Cup final after dramatically beating Southampton 2-1.

Given what City have to play for in the last month of the season, Foden's resurgence will likely have to wait until at least August. When Guardiola picks his next team -- to play Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium in nine days -- his starters will be back.

Guardiola is refusing to talk about the possibility of winning the Premier League and FA Cup to go with the Carabao Cup secured last month. Speaking in the Wembley media theatre he would only say that it's "far, far away."

Except it's not.

It felt a long way off when City dropped Premier League points against Nottingham Forest and West Ham in March. But now, with six games to go -- five in the league and the FA Cup final against either Chelsea or Leeds United on May 16 -- a full house of English football's biggest trophies is within touching distance.

City under Guardiola have a remarkable knack of finding a way to win when it matters most. Against Southampton, they did it again.