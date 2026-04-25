Arsenal eke back to top of Premier League, but title race looks nervy from here on out

The 'FC TV' crew react to Arsenal going back to the top of the Premier League after beating Newcastle 1-0. (3:02)

Do Arsenal now have the advantage over Man City in the title race? (3:02)

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LONDON -- After all the talk of Arsenal taking risks, needing to attack with greater intent and the Premier League title maybe being decided on goal difference, the Gunners returned to the grind on Saturday.

Eberechi Eze's sumptuous ninth-minute strike was the standout moment in a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United on Saturday that was low on quality, high on drama and off the scale for tension.

The Gunners returned to the top of the table and have the chance to move six points clear by the time Manchester City play next at Everton -- but on this evidence, nothing can be taken for granted as four nerve-jangling Premier League games lie in wait.

"We take in -- how many games do we play now? -- and we are where we are," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said afterward. "I don't expect after 22 years not winning it that it is going to be a path of roses and beautiful music around it. It is going to be like this and we are ready for it."

The win came at a price, too. Kai Havertz was forced off with what appeared to be a groin problem just after the half-hour mark before Eze left the field shortly after half-time.

Arteta was typically vague on the severity of both issues but the pair must be doubts to travel to Spain on Monday for their Champions League semifinal, first leg against Atletico Madrid at the very least.

Arsenal had less of the ball, fewer shots and a lower expected goals figure against a Newcastle that have now lost five on the bounce and were missing important players including Anthony Gordon and Tino Livramento.

Arsenal's spirited display in defeat at Etihad Stadium combined with Manchester City's narrow 1-0 win over Burnley in midweek had triggered conversations around the importance of not just wins but wide-margin wins with the two clubs at the top separated on goals scored.

In fairness to Arteta, he did nothing to encourage such chat beforehand and so it was in that sense no surprise that his team reverted to their primary state: score from a set-piece and protect the advantage.

Eze's matchwinner was precisely the sort of matchwinning moment he was signed for. Arsenal supporters have wanted to see the £60 million man more often and there was some sort of statement sent in Eze starting his second consecutive game off the left-hand side here.

Such is the fraught feeling in the stadium these days -- there was audible frustration at Arsenal working three corners shot in quick succession. The second gave Eze a sighter, which he dragged wide with his left foot. The third, played by Noni Madueke into Havertz who found Eze, created the space for the England international to steer a brilliant effort past Nick Pope from the edge of the box.

"We didn't necessarily expect them to play short," admitted Newcastle manager Eddie Howe. "It is something we were prepared for but we didn't deliver."

That goal meant Arsenal now hold the outright Premier League record for most goals from corners (17) and most goals from corners to go 1-0 up (10).

Cynics would suggest that if Arsenal do get over the line this season, the trophy presentation should take place by the corner flag.

The early goal didn't settle the nerves. In fact, after the combination of Martin Odegaard and Madueke fizzled out, Newcastle ended the first half carrying more threat, if blunted by a lack of cutting edge in the box.

play 1:26 Arteta's sarcastic response to Havertz & Eze injury question Mikel Arteta was surprised to hear the first question he faced after Arsenal's win over Newcastle being about injuries to his players.

Little changed after halftime. Howe finally turned to Yoane Wissa and Harvey Barnes on 66 minutes before Nick Woltemade was introduced ten minutes later. And the substitutes combined for the chance which should have drawn the visitors level, Woltemade lifting a clever pass over the Arsenal defence for Wissa, who volleyed over from eight yards.

Pope was perhaps fortunate to escape a red card a few minutes earlier after bundling Gyokeres over but Malick Thiaw was covering sufficiently to survive a VAR review.

Arteta saw it differently. Perhaps in an effort to sharpen the minds of footballing officialdom for the run-in ahead, the Arsenal boss voluntarily launched into an unprompted attack on the officiating here and at City last weekend, when Havertz was challenged by Abdukodir Khusanov as he tried to run through on goal.

"I have to say as well in my opinion, it is a clear red card," said Arteta. "I have watched it ten times. If you have ever played football, it is a red card. It is the second time in two games because against Manchester City when Kai Havertz goes through and Khusanov's fouling him at 1-1, the title is there. It is a red card.

"So, these are the margins as well. Hopefully that is going to change. Everyone will have their opinion, I am here to give my opinion. I'm somebody who has been in the game for the long time. You talk to any of the players because the trajectory, where the ball is, there is no keeper there. If that had happened the other way around, it is a red card."

Asked if he felt big decisions were going against his team too often, Arteta said: "I am saying the reality of the last two games at crucial moments when everything is at stake, we need everything to go our way and it hasn't. I am not giving any excuses. I am the first one to understand. I didn't talk about it when we lost the game. I am doing it when we won. It is a red card today. It is a red card in Manchester and the world is different. That's it."

The wear and tear was evident by the end. Odegaard collapsed to the floor at the final whistle, Gabriel Martinelli was doubled over and Hincapie looked shattered.

Pick yourself up, lads. There's more of this to come.