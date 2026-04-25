Al Ahli see off Machida Zelvia in extra-time to win back-to-back AFC Champions League Elite titles

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It had only been done once before in almost a quarter of a century.

But, as of Saturday evening, Al Ahli have now become the second back-to-back champions in AFC Champions League Elite history -- overcoming Machida Zelvia with a 1-0 extra-time victory in this season's final at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium to successfully retain their status as kings of Asian football.

Firas Al-Buraikan came off the bench to emerge as the hero for Al Ahli with the only goal of the contest in the 96th minute, with Al Ahli's triumph all the more impressive considering they had played with a numerical deficit for almost an hour following a red card to Zakaria Hawsawi.

More to follow...