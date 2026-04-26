Inter Miami held by New England, remain winless at new home

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Lionel Messi and Inter Miami remain winless at their new home after a 1-1 draw with Eastern Conference rivals the New England Revolution on Saturday.

The home side went behind in the 56th minute with a clever close-range finish from former MLS MVP Carles Gil.

Miami pulled level 20 minutes later when Mexico striker Germán Berterame continued his recent upturn in form by snapping up a rebound after Luis Suárez had a shot saved by New England goalkeeper Matt Turner.

But Miami couldn't find another goal in the final minutes and is now winless in three games at Nu Stadium, following 2-2 draws with Austin FC and the New York Red Bulls.

In that time, Miami has won its two road games -- at Colorado Rapids and Real Salt Lake -- both of which came under interim coach Guillermo Hoyos, who replaced Javier Mascherano on April 14.

Miami (5-1-4) is second in the Eastern Conference, with 19 points, three points ahead of New England (5-3-1).

Despite failing to get the win, Hoyos praised his team's performance in what was its third game in a week.

"I want to once again highlight the group's efforts this week, what they've given and how they've performed against two intense teams, including one at high altitude," he told a news conference. "I truly want to congratulate them after seven days of tough competition."

Lionel Messi reacts during Inter Miami's draw with the New England Revolution. CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP via Getty Images

Messi failed to register a goal or an assist in a second straight game. The 38-year-old was twice denied by Turner with shots from the edge of the penalty box in the first half.

The U.S. national team keeper made nine saves in total to keep Miami from the win.

He wasn't required to make a stop on Messi's best chance of the game, however. The Argentina forward ran down a ball that had been flicked into the box in the 38th minute but seemed to stumble the tiniest bit while pushing the ball to his left foot. He sent a weak shot wide, looking skyward and smiling in disbelief after the play.

want to once again highlight the group's efforts this week, what they've given, and how they've performed against two intense teams, including one at high altitude. I truly want to congratulate them after seven days of tough competition.

That goal came just a couple minutes after Inter Miami thought it had struck first, but Tadeo Allende's right-footed strike was waved off by an offside call.

Inter Miami tied the match in the 76th minute. Suárez spun a defender and tried a shot from near the goal mouth that was saved by Turner and went right to Berterame, who scored with ease to make it 1-1.

After failing to score in his first eight Miami appearances since a $15 million transfer in January, Berterame now has three goals in his last four games and is hitting form at the right time to aid his chances of being a part of Mexico's roster at the World Cup this summer.

"How could Berterame not get called up to the national team?" Hoyos said. "He absolutely has to go. If it were up to me, I'd put him on the squad.

"He's a player who has scored goals everywhere he's gone. He is a natural goalscorer, an excellent player, and an excellent human being."

Until then, it looked like the Revolution would get their first win in the series since June 10, 2023 -- a couple days after Messi stunned many in the soccer world by saying he was coming to MLS and joining Inter Miami. Messi didn't begin actual play for Inter Miami for several more weeks.

Inter Miami had outscored New England 16-5 in the four matches since that 2023 contest, winning all four handily.

Inter Miami has five matches left before MLS' seven-week stoppage for the FIFA World Cup begins. None of those five looming opponents -- Orlando, Toronto, Cincinnati, Portland and Philadelphia -- have a winning record at this point.

Toronto (3-3-4) is at .500 while none of the other four clubs opened play Saturday better than 12th in their conference standings.

ESPN's Lizzy Becherano and The Associated Press contributed to this report.