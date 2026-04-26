Roberto De Zerbi pays tribute to Antonín Kinsky heroics in crucial Tottenham Hotspur win over Wolves

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Roberto De Zerbi paid tribute to Tottenham's back-up goalkeeper Antonín Kinsky after he exorcised his Champions League demons with a vital stoppage-time save in a crucial 1-0 Premier League win at Wolves.

João Palhinha slid home with eight minutes left at Molineux on Saturday to put Spurs on course for a first league win of 2026 and to end a 15-match winless run in the top flight, but the relegation-threatened team were eventually indebted to Kinsky's contribution.

Kinsky produced a wonderful flying save in the eighth-minute of stoppage-time to deny João Gomes from a free-kick and it not only secured Tottenham a much-needed three points, but ensured the 23-year-old celebrated a significant clean sheet.

It has been a challenging time for the former Slavia Prague goalkeeper after a nightmare night at Atletico Madrid last month when he made two high-profile errors early on and was substituted in the 17th minute by De Zerbi's predecessor Igor Tudor.

The painful experience could have left long-lasting damage for Kinsky, but after a number of team-mates immediately rallied around him in Madrid, the young stopper has rebuilt his confidence and in his third-consecutive start since first-choice Guglielmo Vicario was sidelined after hernia surgery, Kinsky made a telling contribution at Wolves.

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"He deserves this day, because he played very well," De Zerbi said.

"He was crucial for the result. He deserves everything because he's a good guy, he's a good keeper. Especially after Madrid, he deserves one day like today."

Kinsky's one-handed stop late on was followed by a Wolves corner which Spurs cleared before all of his team-mates rushed over to congratulate the young goalkeeper after a potentially-pivotal intervention in the club's season.

Match-winner Palhinha added: "I give the same credit to Antonin for the importance of my goal because such an amazing save at the end and he give us the three points.

"It was amazing and congratulations to him."