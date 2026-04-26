Virgil van Dijk backs 'outstanding' Alexander Isak for Liverpool success despite struggles

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Virgil van Dijk has backed "outstanding" Alexander Isak to succeed at Liverpool after he opened the scoring in Saturday's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Isak netted his first Premier League goal at Anfield in the victory over Oliver Glasner's side, registering his first goal since his return from a broken fibula earlier this month. The injury - - which kept the Sweden international sidelined for 100 days - - is one of the many setbacks he has had to face since his British-record move from Newcastle United but Van Dijk is confident the striker has all the qualities to thrive on Merseyside.

"It is quite an understatement to say he's had a tough year," Van Dijk said. "He can probably explain it better but the injuries he had and the timing of it has been bad. But now he is fit and we all know what he can bring and he shows it in training and in games as well.

"It is on him now to keep showing that - - hopefully after the World Cup because at the World Cup we play against each other so he can take it a little bit easier then. We are happy and I am pleased with him and the work he puts in and am fully confident it will be absolutely fine for him.

"As a striker you can not touch the ball or not play a good game for 85 minutes and you score the winner and it's happy days. Us as defenders can play a good game for 85 minutes, make one slip or mistake and are seen as terrible defenders. It's a bit different but in terms of what I've seen of him everyone knows and sees and experiences as team-mates how outstanding he is.

"It is about getting games, confidence but obviously scoring goals as a striker - - that's the main trigger for him. I'm not worried at all about him whatsoever. We want more than goals from him and that's what he can bring and he just has to keep going and keep working, keep staying fit and keep staying important for the football club because I think he will and he already is."

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Isak's fellow summer signing Florian Wirtz was also among the goals on Saturday, scoring in stoppage time to seal the victory for Arne Slot's side.

Reflecting on how Wirtz and Isak can help shape Liverpool's future, Van Dijk said: "That was always the plan. These two particular players have been brought to the club to make an impact and it's not been an easy season for anyone, including those two, but you see the quality they have. It is about keeping developing, knowing what it takes to be a Liverpool player not only on the pitch but off it as well, look after yourself and try to be, each and every three or four days, the absolute best of yourself.

"We all know this season has been well below our standards and it's on us next season to make sure that doesn't happen anymore because that isn't the Liverpool way."