Transfer rumors, news: Man United monitor AC Milan's Rafael Leão

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AC Milan winger Rafael Leão is subject to attention from Manchester United, while Tijjani Reijnders could leave Manchester City this summer.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Rafael Leão has nine goals in Serie A this season. Mattia Radoni/NurPhoto via Getty Images

- Scouts from Manchester United will be present when AC Milan host Juventus on Sunday to watch winger Rafael Leão, Italian news outlet Calciomercato report. Leão is not considered untouchable by the Serie A club and could leave Milan this summer, with his valuation around €60 million. The Portugal international has nine goals in 25 games in Serie A this season.

- Striker Nicolas Jackson is set to return to Chelsea at the end of the season, Fabrizio Romano reports. According to the transfer insider, Bayern Munich, where Jackson has spent this season on loan, have no intention of triggering his €65 million option to make the move permanent. As such, both Jackson and Chelsea will now assess their options ahead of the transfer window. The Senegal international has scored 10 goals in all competitions for Bayern this season, with seven of those coming in the Bundesliga.

- Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders has endured a difficult debut season at the Etihad Stadium, and Calciomercato report he could call an end to his time at the club this summer. Reijnders hasn't started a Premier League game since January as he fights for first-team football at City.

- Atalanta midfielder Éderson has been shortlisted by Manchester United ahead of an anticipated transfer this summer, TalkSport reports. United are expected to be in the market for two central midfielders at the end of the season, with Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte heading for the exit door. Éderson is one player on their radar, and he could be available for around £42 million as he enters the final year of his contract. The midfielder is reported to have agreed terms with Atlético Madrid, talks between the clubs have not progressed and United remain keen on his signature.

- Barcelona are pursuing a deal to sign Club Brugge youngster Jeese Bisiwu, according to Sky Germany. The 18-year-old winger is open to the move, with negotiations having already taken place between the two clubs. He is yet to make a senior appearance for the Belgian club.

OTHER RUMORS

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- Midfielder Lucas Bergvall has "no plans" to leave Tottenham Hotspur despite interest from Aston Villa and Chelsea. It remains to be seen how the Swede's transfer plans will change in the event of Spurs being relegated from the Premier League, however. (Football Insider)

- Bernardo Silva is prepared to snub offers from a host of Premier League clubs this summer. The Manchester City star, who is out of contract in June, only has eyes for Barcelona. (Football Insider)

- Aston Villa's Donyell Malen will become a Roma player next season for a fee of around €25 million. The Dutchman is set to sign a contract that runs until 2030. (Nicolo Schira)

- Bayern Munich are in the race to sign Dušan Vlahović this summer on a free transfer. (Nicolo Schira)

- Manchester United and Newcastle United are monitoring the development of Borussia Dortmund wing back Julian Ryerson. (Ekrem Konur)

- Several French and English clubs are keeping tabs on Watford's Othmane Maamma, who will be allowed to leave the Championship side for just under €15 million at the end of the season. (Santi Aouna)