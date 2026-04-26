FA launches investigation into National League title decider between Rochdale and York City

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The National League title decider between Rochdale and York City was full of drama. Carl Recine/Getty Images

The Football Association have launched an investigation into events at Saturday's National League title decider between Rochdale and York City after two separate pitch invasions and an alleged incident involving a York player punching a supporter to the ground.

York claimed the National League and secured promotion to the EFL following a dramatic goal by Josh Stones in the thirteenth minute of stoppage time at the end of the game. Rochdale, who needed to win to leapfrog York and claim top spot, looked to have claimed victory and promotion after taking the lead with a Mani Dieseruvwe goal in the fifth minute of six allocated minutes of stoppage time.

Dieseruvwe's goal prompted a pitch invasion which led to stewards, police and officials from both clubs attempting to remove supporters from the playing surface in order for the game to be concluded.

But after the pitch was cleared following the lengthy delay, York scored the equalising goal which confirmed their promotion as champions. The York equaliser led to a second pitch invasion and another lengthy delay.

Footage has emerged, of which the FA is aware, of a York player engaging in a scuffle with a supporter before allegedly hitting the fan, who falls to the floor.

Sources have told ESPN that both pitch invasions and the allegation of a fan being hit by a York player are now under investigation by the FA, with match referee William Finnie expected to file an extraordinary report into the scenes at the Crown Oil Arena.

York's win means the club will return to the EFL after a ten-year absence while Rochdale must now enter the promotion playoffs, facing the winners of Tuesday's Scunthorpe v Southend eliminator in a playoff semifinal next Sunday