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Chelsea and Leeds will battle it out for the right to face Manchester City in the FA Cup final and you can follow all the action live on ESPN.

City defeated Southampton in dramatic fashion at Wembley on Saturday, with Finn Azaz giving the Championship side a shock lead 10 minutes from time before Jérémy Doku and Nico González spared City's blushes and sent them to a record fourth straight FA Cup final.

On Sunday, it is the turn of Chelsea, eight-time winners of the competition who face their old rivals Leeds, who are looking to return to the FA Cup final for the first time since 1973.

Follow all the action below.

Chelsea will have Callum MacFarlane in the dugout again at Wembley on Sunday, after they opted to sack Liam Rosenior 104 days into his six-year tenure following a dismal run of results.

The London club lost five consecutive Premier League games without scoring a goal, their worst run of results since the Titanic sank in 1912 as their grip on any sort of European football now hangs in the balance.

Leeds meanwhile have been in stunning form, unbeaten in all competitions since March 3, with wins over Manchester United and Wolves all but securing their place in the Premier League for next season.

Chelsea defeated Port Vale 7-0 in the quarterfinal to reach this stage of the competition, while Leeds got past West Ham by the skin of their teeth on penalties, after initially holding a 2-0 lead.