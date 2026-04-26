Arsenal vs. OL Lyonnes LIVE: Latest updates from Women's Champions League semifinal

Ali Krieger explains the keys to an Arsenal win if they are to repeat their Women's Champions League semifinal success over OL Lyonnes. (1:09)

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Reigning European champions Arsenal host record eight-time winners OL Lyonnes in the first leg of the Women's Champions League semifinals, and you can follow updates live on ESPN.

Arsenal return to action after a three-week break following their FA Cup quarterfinal exit to Brighton, aiming to become the first English side to reach back-to-back European finals.

OL Lyonnes will be seeking revenge for last season's semifinal, when Arsenal rallied to win 5-3 on aggregate before going on to beat Barcelona in the final.

The high-flying French side have lost just once all season -- away to Wolfsburg in the quarterfinal first leg -- but responded emphatically with a 4-0 second-leg victory.

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