Declan Rice: Arsenal ready to remain at top of Premier League table until the end

The 'FC TV' crew react to Arsenal going back to the top of the Premier League after beating Newcastle 1-0. (3:02)

Do Arsenal now have the advantage over Man City in the title race? (3:02)

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Declan Rice has insisted Arsenal were ready to remain at the top of the Premier League until the bitter end after they reclaimed the summit off Manchester City.

Eberechi Eze's ninth-minute strike was enough for the Gunners to see out a much-needed 1-0 win over Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium as they ended City's three-day stay at the top of the table on Saturday evening.

Arsenal are now three points clear of their rivals -- having played a game more -- and they could double their advantage when they face Fulham at the Emirates next weekend, with Pep Guardiola's side next in action at Everton on Monday, May 4.

Matches against West Ham, Burnley and Crystal Palace will follow for the Gunners as they bid to win their first title in 22 years.

And despite allowing City back into the championship race, Rice said the mood in the Arsenal camp was only positive.

"That's what it's been all season and that's what we want it to be towards the end of the season -- staying top, staying positive," he said.

"There are four games to go and that's what we want to do, keep winning more matches and we're going to be ready for that.

"The three points [against Newcastle] were massive. After the week we had against Manchester City, we knew with five games left, we have to win all five.

"To tick that one off was a real boost, so we're really, really happy with the win."

Arsenal picked up a crucial win against Newcastle in their bid to keep Man City out and win the Premier League title. David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Prior to their home match with Fulham, Arsenal will head to Spain for the opening leg of their Champions League semifinal against Atlético Madrid on Wednesday.

Arsenal, who last featured in a Champions League final in 2006, have never won the competition.

But Rice added: "We've played in tough games in the last three or four years at the highest level, so we know what to expect and what's to come.

"We're Champions League semi finalists, let's embrace it, enjoy it and bring it on.

"To be honest, you don't think about it too much because you can't be thinking about the future when you've got games like the one against Newcastle.

"Obviously now I can focus on Atlético, but you can't get too caught up with what's to come, it just takes up too much of your energy. You need to focus on what we can control in the next game.

"Now we focus on Atlético. We've got to keep going and be ready for what's to come."

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Arsenal will be sweating on the fitness of Eze for their trip to the Spanish capital after he was unable to continue against Newcastle.

Eze took his tally for the season to 11 with his early strike at the Emirates, and Rice continued: "That's what he's been brought here to do.

"I said a few weeks ago, his ball striking is unbelievable. What a player, what a guy and he's going to be massive for us these next few weeks. We really need him."