Benjamin Šeško says he wants to win trophies with Man United

Manchester United forward Benjamin Šeško has said he hopes a strong finish to the season can fuel a future push for trophies.
United are closing in on qualification for a place in the Champions League after turning their campaign around under Michael Carrick.
Interim manager Carrick has overseen eight wins in 12 Premier League games since taking charge in January.
They will hope to maintain the momentum as they host Brentford on Monday.
Slovenia international Benjamin Šeško told Sky Sports: "I think we did great. Still, [there are] some games left but I think we're doing great. We have a great spirit in the team.
"I would like to really achieve some trophies here. Of course we need to do a lot for it, but I believe we have the capacity to do that."
Sesko has impressed in his first season at Old Trafford, scoring 10 goals since moving from RB Leipzig last summer.
The 22-year-old said: "I'm learning a lot from the experienced players here -- great players, great coaching staff. Also I like the city, it's a win-win."
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Harry Maguire is set to return for United against the Bees after serving a two-match ban but Lisandro Martínez is still suspended and Leny Yoro faces a fitness test.