New home, same problems: Why Inter Miami were made to wait for Nu Stadium win

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MIAMI -- Whatever firework display NU Stadium has in store to celebrate Inter Miami's first victory will have to wait yet another week.

Miami had to come from a goal behind against the New England Revolution, with Germán Berterame's 76th-minute rebound enough to hand them their third home draw since inaugurating the stadium on April 4.

A lot can happen in a month. It's been three weeks since co-owners David Beckham and Jorge Mas got their special moment when they finally moved the club into its permanent home, and it's been 13 days since manager Javier Mascherano walked away due to "personal reasons." Still, it hasn't been enough time to fix Miami's fundamental issues.

Interim manager Guillermo Hoy, who previously coached Messi as a teenager at Barcelona before he broke into the first team, oversaw wins in his first two in games in charge, but old issues crept back against New England.

A greater intensity had been evident in those two wins over the Colorado Rapids and Real Salt Lake. Defender Ian Fray said that came as a result of players wanting to impress their new coach. "When a new coach comes in, everyone is stepping it up another level to show that they should be the one starting," Fray said after Hoyos replaced Mascherano.

That intensity was evident in the first half on Saturday night. By halftime, Miami led with 78% possession and had forced New England goalkeeper Matt Turner to five game-changing saves. The attacking trio of Berterame, Luis Suárez and Messi did well to force New England well into their own half, while Rodrigo De Paul lived up to his "motorcito"nickname (the motor) in midfield.

"Rodrigo played a phenomenal match from a physical standpoint, a total outpouring of energy. Consequently, he linked up with Leo and Suárez to create those triangular passing sequences; in the first half, it was really just a matter of getting the final ball right, and we came very close," Hoyos said.

Then, with the scores tied, fatigue crept in and errors appeared. Inter Miami players began to give the ball away in crucial areas of the field and struggled to recuperate. New England's resiliency forced Inter Miami defenders Maxi Falcon and Micael to commit defensive errors, one of which resulted in New England taking the lead on 56 minutes.

Lionel Messi was unable to help Inter Miami to a first win at Nu Stadium. Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Though Miami found an equalizer after Berterame tapped in Suarez's saved attempt, Miami players and their tired legs failed to muster a proper challenge in the second half, and when the final whistle rang, Messi walked slowly down the tunnel with a steely expression.

Hoyos, like Mascherano, had attempted to offset the team's fatigue by looking to the bench for new legs to run up and down the field, but the ongoing lack of depth continues to make Miami vulnerable.

The team already suffered from a scarcity with five starters unavailable due to suspensions and injuries, leaving Hoyos with even less to choose from. He eventually sent on academy products Preston Plambeck and Cesar Abadia-Reda, who signed short-term agreements on loan from the club's MLS NEXT Pro side, Inter Miami CF II.

Hoyos can raise the intensity all he wants, but fixing the team's depth will take time.

Sources told ESPN that multiple factors led to Mascherano's decision to leave, including the Concacaf Champions Cup elimination, a feeling of immense expectations on and off the field and his desire to close a chapter with the club that included winning the 2025 MLS Cup.

It remains unclear how long Hoyos, who was previously serving as the club's sporting director, will be in charge of the first team. Sources confirm to ESPN that Inter Miami is not actively searching for a replacement, likely waiting until after this summer's FIFA World Cup to make a decision. Major League Soccer will stop for a World Cup break from May 25 to July 16, giving the front office time to think through a solution without the pressure of immediate results.

Hoyos, however, said he remains at the service of the club for however long he's needed.

"I am at the club's service, and that means today I'm in a different situation," Hoyos said in his first mixed zone as interim manager. "A couple of days ago, I was in a different role, and I'm here for whatever the club needs. In this case, we're on the front line, as we like to say."

Hoyes and his players will return next week for a clash against Orlando City. Until then, Nu Stadium's postmatch celebration equipment will need to go back into storage.