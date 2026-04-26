World Cup prize money to increase after concerns over high operational costs

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola brands World Cup tickets "so expensive", saying "football is for the fans". (1:48)

Open Extended Reactions

World Cup prize money is set to be increased after concerns were raised by some national associations over high operational costs at the tournament.

The Press Association and the Guardian reported in February some European nations were worried they stood to lose money from playing at the tournament in North America, with officials expecting costs to be significantly higher than in Qatar four years ago.

FIFA has led dialogue with national associations around the world on this topic in the intervening period and is now set to increase prize money to competing nations, plus the development funding flowing from the World Cup to all 211 member associations.

Discussions around the funding increase are ongoing, but an improved package is set to be approved at a meeting of the FIFA Council in Vancouver on Tuesday.

A FIFA spokesperson told the Press Association: "Ahead of a FIFA Council meeting in Vancouver, Canada, on 28 April 2026, FIFA can confirm it is in discussions with associations around the world to increase available revenues.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is just around the corner, kicking off on June 11. Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

"This includes a proposed increase of financial contributions to all qualified teams for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and of development funding available to all 211 member associations.

"The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be groundbreaking in terms of its financial contribution to the global football community and FIFA is proud to be in its strongest ever financial position to benefit the global game through its FIFA Forward programme.

"Subject to discussions, further details will be provided in due course."

FIFA approved record prize money of $727 million (£537m) last December to be split between the 48 finalists, including $50m (£37m) for the winning team.

- Italy rejects 'shameful' idea to replace Iran at World Cup

- Which former USMNT locks now have World Cup spots in doubt?

Officials from European associations had indicated to PA in February that despite that record prize pot, they had concerns around the higher costs of this tournament compared to Qatar. That included worries around a lack of guarantees around tax, which in the US varies from state to state.

FIFA has now taken the initiative by holding talks with associations across all continents in the run-up to the finals.