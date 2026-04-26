Sam Kerr equals record for Chelsea's all-time top scorer in the WSL

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Sam Kerr achieved history with Chelsea against Everton, equalling Fran Kirby as the club's record scorer in the WSL. Charlotte Tattersall - WSL/WSL Football via Getty Images

Sam Kerr moved level with Fran Kirby as Chelsea's all-time leading scorer in the Women's Super League with a brace in a 4-1 victory at Everton.

Kerr scored in both halves to take her tally to 63 WSL goals, while Ellie Carpenter and Erin Cuthbert were also on the mark at Goodison Park as the Blues inched closer to a spot in next season's Champions League.

They moved four points clear of third-placed Manchester United while Arsenal, in fourth, are a further point behind although the Gunners have three games in hand over both their rivals.

Kerr put Chelsea in front after just six minutes when she latched on to Cuthbert's through ball and slotted home but the visitors were pegged back not long after.

Yuka Momiki drew Everton level in the 10th minute with a fantastic left-foot strike from 30 yards, leaving Hannah Hampton stranded.

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Keira Walsh and Alyssa Thompson spurned efforts to put Chelsea back in the lead before half-time but Kerr was not so charitable, doubling hers and the Blues tally two minutes after the break.

The Australian collected Lauren James' pass and directed a first-time shot past Everton goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan for her landmark goal.

Kerr was denied the outright record and a hattrick when Maz Pacheco cleared her shot off the line but Carpenter gave Chelsea some breathing room in the 53rd minute with an effort that deflected in.

Cuthbert's half-volley from the edge of the area in the 70th minute meant there was no way back for the hosts.