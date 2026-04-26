Forest Green Rovers deny rival fan being kicked out for eating a bacon sandwich

Open Extended Reactions

Forest Green Rovers have denied reports that a Morecambe fan was thrown out of their ground on Saturday for eating a bacon sandwich.

The National League side, who lay claim to being the world's first fully vegan football club having been certified by the Vegan Society in 2017, have responded to a video clip which showed an away supporter being led out of the ground for the supposed offence of eating meat inside the New Lawn Stadium.

The matchday menu typically features Quorn pies, vegan pizzas, salads and sweet potato fries.

Forest Green Rovers released a statement around 'baconbuttygate.' Alex Burstow/Getty Images

A post on X on Sunday afternoon, entitled 'Club statement on baconbuttygate,' read: "We are aware of a video circulating online following our game against Morecambe yesterday.

"Contrary to social media opinion and wisdom, the ejection was nothing to do with bacon sarnies more a little 'over exuberance' on the last day of the season. After repeated warnings, the stewards were left with no choice and the gentleman was ejected from the stadium."

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Forest Green, who are managed by Robbie Savage, beat the Shrimps 5-0 and are set to face Boreham Wood in the playoffs on Wednesday.

As well as pioneering fully plant-based food at Forest Green, owner Dale Vince has also sought to make the club carbon neutral, with a focus on using renewable energy and sustainable products.