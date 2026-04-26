Chelsea interim Calum McFarlane relieved with FA Cup win

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Chelsea interim coach Calum McFarlane said he felt "relief" after guiding the club to the FA Cup final with a 1-0 semifinal win against Leeds United, three days after replacing Liam Rosenior following his dismissal after just 106 days in charge.

Enzo Fernández's first-half goal, a header from Pedro Neto's cross, was enough to seal victory and book a date with Manchester City in the Cup Final on May 16.

And after a run of seven defeats in eight games under Rosenior, McFarlane said that winning at Wembley was the most important outcome.

"Relief is the correct word," McFarlane said. "We were confident going into the game and we had a good three days [training], but you never know.

Calum McFarlane won his first game of his second interim stint in charge of Chelsea. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

"We wanted to shift the momentum; our form hasn't been great, but probably the character was the most pleasing part.

"I think those lads showed how much they want to win a football game and what they were willing to do to win a really important football game for the club."

McFarlane had two games in interim charge in January during the period between Enzo Maresca's dismissal and Rosenior's appointment -- a period which saw Chelsea draw against City and lose at Fulham.

And the former Chelsea Under-21 coach said that experience helped him adjust to taking on the senior role for a second time.

"I did it for a week before, so I kind of knew what I was stepping into," he said. "It's easier this time because I have a relationship with the players and I've worked with them for three or four months now.

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"I've been a part of the backroom staff, so I had a feel for what they needed psychologically. It's been intense."

Chelsea will go into next month's final against City as underdogs with Guardiola's side pursuing a domestic treble. But after beating Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain to win the FIFA Club World Cup last summer, McFarlane said Chelsea's squad have proven their ability to rise to the big occasion.

"You can come with a plan, but they're [City] an exceptional side in really good form," McFarlane said.

"It's going to be a massive challenge. "But we seem to raise our level. We saw that against PSG in the Club World Cup. It's more about the character."