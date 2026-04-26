Arsenal decidedly second best, but Lyonnes let holders off the hook

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LONDON -- Calamitous defensive errors from OL Lyonnes gifted Arsenal a vital lead heading into the second leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League semifinals, winning 2-1 on Sunday and putting them within touching distance of a second European final.

The holders were looking a 1-0 loss had it not been for the utterly disastrous defending from the eight-time winners that orchestrated their downfall. It was flat and rather subdued from Arsenal for the first hour. Their profligacy had prevented them from cancelling out Jule Brand's opening strike that was born out of Arsenal's inability to control the ball, losing it in a key area for Lyonnes to capitalize on.

But at the hour mark, Christiane Endler botched the easiest save a keeper could make from a free kick from Mariona Caldentey, allowing the ball to fumble out of her hands, past her and into the goal, despite some last-ditch defending from Ingrid Engen. The pair's horrors were far from over.

In an absolute shambolic attempt to defend against a relatively easy chance, Endler failed to actually stop Olivia Smith as she flailed on the floor, tripping up Engen in the process, giving Smith an open net to slot home. All the pair could do was watch in despair and anguish as the ball rolled into the net, sealing Arsenal's advantage.

It would not sting so much for the visitors if Arsenal had not failed to do anything with so many of the opportunities that were afforded to them. The chances they actually tried to create ended up in frustration and raised eyebrows as even competition top scorer Alessia Russo struggled to get on the ball and convert chances. Stina Blackstenius, hero in the final last season, was also making a hash out of well-worked team buildup.

There were limited reinforcements off the bench. With Beth Mead out due to personal reasons, Steph Catley picking up a calf injury and Chloe Kelly struggling with a minor muscle issue, the team only had six outfield subs, none of whom were able to change the game or increase Arsenal's lead.

In any other game, the wastefulness would've sealed their fate as a loss. However, as much as Arsenal were failing to make anything of their chances, Lyonnes' were just as bad.

Jonatan Giráldez boasts arguably the best and deepest squad in Europe at present, certainly when it comes to attackers this cannot be argued against. He has all-time Champions League top goal scorer Ada Hegerberg at his disposal with Kadidiatou Diani, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Tabitha Chawinga and Melchie Dumornay -- who was on the bench but not actually available to play -- as options up front. Even summer midfield additions of Brand and Lily Yohannes add a heavy advantage.

Olivia Smith's 83rd-minute goal gave Arsenal a 2-1 win in their Champions League semifinal first leg over Lyonnes. Glyn KIRK / AFP via Getty Images

Boasting such a deep squad is only beneficial when it is used to win games. Lyonnes failed to do this. After Brand secured the opener, Lyonnes did not have a chance on target. This, with the squad they have, is unacceptable.

With Arsenal creating a plethora of issues, losing the ball in key areas and failing to defend against pace and ruthlessness in attack, Lyonnes only managed six shots. It is a far cry from Arsenal's 16.

Lyonnes only had eight touches in the opposition box, and although this was far less than the first-leg quarterfinal against VfL Wolfsburg (38 touches, 19 shots; 3 on target), the lack of a clinical edge is consistent. Diani had a perfect moment to restore the visitors' lead in the 65th minute after claiming back possession once again and firing a rocket almost on target, yet she rattled the crossbar.

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When the pair met at this stage last season, things were different, but some of the same errors have persisted.

Renee Slegers had less than half a season in charge, Lyonnes were managed by Joe Montemurro and both were without the summer signings that have inevitably got them to where they are now.

But Lyonnes showed similar issues last term that have failed to be fixed under Giráldez. In the 4-1 second leg that earned Arsenal a plane ticket to Lisbon, several of their goals came from defensive lapses from the same goalkeeper. The lack of controlled defending, though the backline has changed since, has not improved.

This is still halftime, though. Another 90 minutes await in Lyon, where the hosts will be eager to right their wrongs -- namely that they failed to make more of Arsenal's profligacy. It is not uncharted territory, having overturned their 1-0 deficit in the quarterfinal, but Arsenal have their own fuel.

Having been crowned victors, there is a target on their back. They are the team to beat and yet they will be eager to prove they are not one-hit wonders and their victory last season was no fluke but an assertion of their dominance.