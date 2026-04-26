Michael Carrick backs Manchester United's defensive options despite availability crisis

Michael Carrick discusses his future at Manchester United as he reveals that he enjoys the role but is unsure of his future at the club. (1:38)

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Michael Carrick says he does not have concerns about Manchester United's central defensive options heading into what looks to be a big summer at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are on cusp of Champions League qualification having risen up to third under the head coach and plans are being worked on as they look to improve the squad.

Tottenham's Micky van de Ven was this week linked as the club reportedly look at the centre-back market.

Michael Carrick has backed his defensive options despite an availability crisis. Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images.

A mixture of injuries and suspensions meant 19-year-old Ayden Heaven was the only recognised central defender for last Saturday's 1-0 win at Chelsea, but Harry Maguire will be back from a ban to face Brentford on Monday evening and Leny Yoro could also return.

Lisandro Martínez remains suspended following his contentious red card against Leeds, having spent a lot of time recently out through injury, while Matthijs de Ligt has been laid low with a nagging back issue since November.

"It's not an area of concern for me at this moment in time," Carrick said of United's centre-backs.

"At the moment and timing-wise talking about the summer and what goes beyond that, I think it's difficult to elaborate on that really.

"Licha [Martinez] is actually missing games for a different reason at the minute, which we won't go into, but I understand why you are asking it.

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"But, no, I haven't got concerns. I think we've got a mixed blend there of experience, of real quality and some young I'd say more than talented [players] really.

"Two promising young players [Heaven and Yoro] that have already shown what they can do. I thought Ayden was fantastic last week in such a difficult game.

"I haven't got concerns as I sit here. Obviously, what the future looks like, I can't really get involved because I'm not sure myself.

"In terms of Matta [De Ligt], he's working towards being fit again. He's a little bit on the grass and it's progress, but there is not much else I can say.

"It's one of those injuries and he's rehabbing, he's working to get fit, so we're hoping to have him back as soon as possible."

Carrick says everyone is hoping De Ligt's progress "keeps going in that direction" and that there is a chance he can feature again before the end of the season, when the head coach's time at the helm is currently due to end.

The 44-year-old took charge in January until the summer and claims not to be chasing an answer about the job, even after catching up with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe at Carrington last week.

"He came in, we had a chat, we had a cup of tea," Carrick said. "Casual chat, to be honest. It was nice to see him, showing his support, obviously.

"That was it. It was quite informal, but it was nice to see him.

"I think as a football club, we're hugely connected all the way through.

"I think it's a big part and I'm really conscious of that's how it should be, and I am trying to do my part with that as well, as is everybody else, so I've felt that since I've been here since January, for sure."