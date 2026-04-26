Pep gives Manchester City license for quality time on break

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes their hopes of winning a domestic treble is still far away. (0:32)

Pep Guardiola: The domestic treble is still far away (0:32)

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Pep Guardiola has given his treble-chasing players permission to jet off around the world before Manchester City's final push.

City, who reached the FA Cup final on Saturday with a win over Southampton, have an eight-day break before returning to Premier League action at Everton next Monday -- a window Guardiola believes is his squad's last chance to recharge.

They have six games remaining, all to be played within 21 days, with victory in each potentially securing an unprecedented second domestic treble.

Guardiola said: "We have eight days until we go to Liverpool to play against Everton.

"They can do whatever they want. If they want to travel to wherever, they are completely free. As long as they arrive back on Wednesday afternoon for training.

"I've learned in this country, as much [sic] days off [as you have], the team plays better.

"Managers believe as much [as] you train, you play better, but I'm completely the opposite. You have to train, of course, but you also have to arrive fresh in the moment of the game. I've learned that.

"In the beginning I trained a lot, but now it's home and quality time."

Guardiola expects to rely on the full depth of his squad in the run-in.

They have little margin for error in the Premier League. With five games to play they trail Arsenal, who have played a game more, by three points. That gap could have been stretched to six by the time they play at Hill Dickinson Stadium with the Gunners in action first next weekend.

Their schedule is still to be finalised with games against Bournemouth and Crystal Palace yet to be rearranged, while the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 16 will add to the congestion.

Guardiola said: "I need the squad, we need the squad. We need all of them.

"We cannot play this amount of games -- every three days, every three days -- with the same players. It will not be possible.

"We have to manage good substitutions and everyone has to make a step forward. Of course I demand more from some of them -- I want more and more and more-- but this is what you have to do."

Information from PA was used in this report.