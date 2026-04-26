Christian Pulisic goalless streak hits 16, tying career worst

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Christian Pulisic has equaled the worst goalless streak of his career after he was unable to find the back of the net in AC Milan's 0-0 draw with Juventus on Sunday.

Sunday's match was Pulisic's 16th in a row for Milan without scoring. The United States forward, who has also gone scoreless in eight games for his country, last found the back of the net on Dec. 28.

There were few chances in the match at San Siro, although Juventus midfielder Khéphren Thuram had a goal ruled out for offside and Alexis Saelemaekers hit the crossbar early in the second half for Milan.

Pulisic also went 16 matches without scoring for Chelsea in the 2022-23 Premier League season. He was substituted in the 60th minute Sunday and cut a frustrated figure as he made his way to the sidelines.

After the game, Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri said the lack of goals has been hard for Pulisic to endure, but he also backed him to finish the season strong.

"Christian is a very sensitive man and this drought is hitting him harder," Allegri told DAZN after the match. "He is also someone who struggles more with the physicality of duels and the lack of a centre-forward, but I must try to give a balance to this team, as we have an objective to achieve.

Christian Pulisic has now gone 16 straight games without scoring a goal for AC Milan, tying a career worst. Getty Images

"I realise he is not entirely suited to this, I had asked him to play centre-right tonight and [Rafeal] Leao centre-left, so we were without a centre-forward. Rest assured, by the end of the season Pulisic will have given his contribution."

The result leaves Milan in third place and in all likelihood assured of a Champions League spot next season, but they are 12 points behind leaders Inter in a title bid that is all but over.

The United States begins play at this summer's World Cup on June 12 against Paraguay. That match is followed by Group D contests against Australia and Türkiye.

The chances for the Americans at the World Cup, which it will co-host with Mexico and Canada, will hinge in large part on Pulisic rediscovering his goalscoring form after a start to the 2025-26 season that saw him among the leaders in Italy for goals and assists.

In other Serie A action, Como, coached by Cesc Fabregas, moved to within three points of fourth-placed Juventus and the final Champions League berth with a 2-0 win at Genoa.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.