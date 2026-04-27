Stats: Robert Lewandowski oldest to 100, Harry Kane fastest to 95

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It was another exciting weekend of football in Europe with big results coming from the leagues across, as well as the FA Cup.

Arsenal are back on top of the Premier League after their win over Newcastle United. Meanwhile, their league rivals Manchester City made it to the FA Cup final after a 2-1 win over Southampton. They will face Chelsea who endured a difficult few weeks but are back to winning ways after beating Leeds United in the other semifinal.

Real Madrid dropped points in LaLiga after their 1-1 draw with Real Betis while Barcelona are inching close to the league title after a 2-0 win over Getafe which opened a 11-point lead at the top.

In Serie A, Inter Milan drew 2-2 against Torino but they still have a 10-point lead at the top while AC Milan and Juventus played out a 0-0 draw.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich produced a sensational 4-3 comeback win against Mainz after being down 0-3 in the first half.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from the weekend's football matches:

17

After their 1-0 win over Newcastle United, Arsenal now hold the individual season record in the Premier League for most goals scored from corners (17).

19

Since the start of the 2022-23 season, Alexander Isak has opened the scoring in 19 Premier League games, equalling Mohammed Salah. Only Erling Haaland (37) and Ollie Watkins (21) have done it more times than Isak and Salah.

5-0

Nottingham Forest have recorded the biggest Premier League victory on a Friday since Leicester City won 9-0 at Southampton in October 2019.

17

Chelsea have reached their 17th FA Cup final, and first since 2022. Only Manchester United (22) and Arsenal (21) have advanced to the final on more occasions than Chelsea in the competition.

13

Enzo Fernández has scored 13 goals for Chelsea in all competitions this season. The only midfielder to score more for Premier League clubs in 2025-26 is Morgan Gibbs-White (16).

4

Manchester City are the first ever side to reach four consecutive FA Cup finals, with all coming under Pep Guardiola.

Man City becomes the first team in history to reach four straight FA Cup finals �� City have lost their last two finals and will face the winner of Chelsea vs. Leeds �� pic.twitter.com/vZFojf16Ss - ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) April 25, 2026

30.1

Nico González's strike at Wembley was scored from 30.1 yards out -- the longest range goal scored by a Manchester City player this season.

4

Leeds United have become the first ever club side to lose four successive matches without scoring at Wembley.

100

Robert Lewandowski has been involved in 100 goals in LaLiga (81 goals and 19 assists), becoming the oldest player to reach 100 goal involvements in the competition in the 21st century (37 years and 247 days).

17

FC Barcelona have scored 17 goals which came from their substitutes in LaLiga 2025/26. Only Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga (18) have scored more in Europe's top five leagues this season.

29

Fermín López now has 29 goal contributions in 45 matches in all competitions this season, one more than he had in his prior 88 matches with Barcelona.

Marcus Rashford is closer than ever now to winning his first-ever league title �� He helped Barcelona today by scoring a goal and securing three more valuable points in LALIGA �� pic.twitter.com/R2pSEotXSn - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 25, 2026

10

Real Madrid have not kept a clean sheet in the last 10 league games, their longest such streak since April-August 2007 (also 10 games).

14

Since the start of the year 2026, Vinícius Júnior has scored 14 goals in all competitions for Real Madrid, the most for the team followed by Kylian Mbappé with 12 goals.

100

Mbappé played his 100th game for Real Madrid, scoring 85 goals. He's only the fifth player to score that many goals in 100 games after Ferenc Puskás (100), Cristiano Ronaldo (95), Prudencio Sánchez (86) and Pahiño (86).

He also becomes the 10th French player to reach 100 appearances for Real Madrid.

17

Federico Dimarco has 17 assists in Serie A this season. Only Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes (18) and Bayern Munich's Michael Olise (18) have more among players from Europe's top five leagues.

100

Napoli's Kevin De Bruyne has scored his 100th goal in Europe's top five leagues. Since his debut in these competitions (2012/13), only Marco Reus (120) had already reached this milestone among midfielders.

0-0

For the first time in the history of the Serie A, both matches between AC Milan and Juventus in a single league campaign ended 0-0.

8

Bayern Munich celebrated their eighth comeback win in this Bundesliga season, which equals the record in the top flight set by Bayer Leverkusen in the 1999/00 season.

BAYERN MUNICH FROM DOWN 0-3 TO WINNING 4-3 IN THE SPAN OF 30 MINUTES! ALREADY CROWNED CHAMPIONS AND THEY'RE STILL DOING IT �� pic.twitter.com/4lx3ckHjIp - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 25, 2026

53

Harry Kane has 53 goals in all competitions this season, most by a player from Bayern Munich in Europe's top 5 leagues since Robert Lewandowski in 2019-20 (55).

95

Kane also scored his 95th career Bundesliga goal in 91 games, the fastest in competition history. The previous record was held by Dieter Müller (95 goals in first 123 games).

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.