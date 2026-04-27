Tottenham's Xavi Simons ruled out for rest of season, to miss World Cup

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Xavi Simons has been left "heartbroken" after he was ruled out for the rest of this season and the World Cup in an enormous blow to Tottenham's survival hopes.

Netherlands playmaker Simons went down clutching his right knee in the 58th minute of Saturday's 1-0 win at Wolves, which earned Spurs a first Premier League victory of 2026.

After Simons fell to the floor following a collision with Wolves defender Hugo Bueno, the 23-year-old attempted to run off the injury but collapsed in front of Tottenham's medical staff and subsequently left Molineux on a stretcher.

It increased fears over potential anterior cruciate ligament damage and, while Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi acknowledged Simons was feeling "better" in the dressing room after a first league win in 16 matches, he is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a serious knee injury.

During an Instagram post late on Sunday night, Xavi revealed he would not be fit enough to take part in Tottenham's final four league matches or represent the Netherlands at the World Cup this summer.

Xavi Simons' season is over after an anterior cruciate ligament injury. Michael Steele/Getty Images

"They say life can be cruel and today it feels that way. My season has come to an abrupt end and I'm just trying to process it," the former Paris Saint Germain player said.

"Honestly, I'm heartbroken. None of it makes sense.

"All I've wanted to do is fight for my team and now the ability to do that has been snatched away from me, along with the World Cup."

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The absence of £52 million ($72.3m) attacker Simons is a significant blow to Tottenham and De Zerbi, who has already lost captain Cristian Romero and winger Mohammed Kudus to season-ending injuries during his first month at the club.

Simons had endured a frustrating debut campaign in England, only showing flashes of his class under Thomas Frank before being bizarrely frozen out by Igor Tudor, but looked set for a key role with De Zerbi, especially after a wonder strike in a 2-2 home draw with Brighton.

Instead, Simons can play no part in Spurs' desperate efforts to overturn a two-point deficit to 17th-placed West Ham in order to avoid their first relegation in 49 years.

Xavi added: "It'll take some time to find peace with this but I'll continue to be the best team-mate I can be. I have no doubt that together we'll win this fight.

"I'll walk this path now, guided by faith, with strength, with resilience, with belief as I count down the days to getting back out there. Be patient with me."