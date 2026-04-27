Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal, Barça, Liverpool, Man Utd eye Godts

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Many of Europe's biggest clubs had scouts present to see Ajax's Mika Godts score a goal worthy of the Puskás Award, while Premier League leaders Arsenal are monitoring Endrick's situation at Real Madrid

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TRENDING RUMORS

Mika Godts dribbelt alle verdedigers én de keeper voorbij!🤯🤩#nacaja pic.twitter.com/fGItCNFzL4 — ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) April 25, 2026

- Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are among the teams keeping close tabs on the progress of Ajax winger Mika Godts, TEAMtalk reports. Scouts from around Europe were present when the 20-year-old scored a stunning solo goal on Saturday, carrying the ball from the halfway line and dribbling past three defenders and the goalkeeper to seal 2-0 Eredivisie win over NAC Breda. Godts, who made his senior international debut for Belgium in their 5-2 friendly win over the United States last month, now has 16 goals and 11 assists in 29 league appearances this season.

- Arsenal are interested in Real Madrid striker Endrick, Mundo Deportivo reports. The Brazil international has 10 goal contributions in Ligue 1 this season from his loan spell at Lyon, and he scored and assisted in the 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain on April 19. Arsenal to be among several clubs in Europe monitoring the 19-year-old's situation despite Los Blancos' stance indicating that they would have no interest in letting him leave the Bernabéu in the next transfer window. Asked at the weekend if there is a chance his loan could be extended beyond this summer, Endrick told Canal Plus Foot: "I really don't know. If I have to return to Real Madrid, I'll go back there gladly. If I have to go elsewhere, I'll go elsewhere. I really hope we can take Lyon to qualify to the UEFA Champions League, that's where it belongs."

- Manchester United are preparing to make an offer for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba, according to Nicolo Schira. The Seagulls are now open to parting ways with the 22-year-old after previously turning down approaches for his signature, but while the Red Devils agreed personal terms with him last summer, they could now face competition for him from Chelsea, who are also interested in a move. Baleba has made 27 Premier League appearances this season.

- Juventus defender Bremer is on the radar of multiple Premier League clubs, Calciomercato reports. Interest in the 29-year-old has been stepped up in recent weeks, but while he is happy as a key player for the Bianconeri, he is keen to win regular trophies, and could consider an exit if they fail to do so in the short-term future. Previously linked with Manchester United, Bremer remains contracted at the Allianz Stadium until the summer of 2029, while a release clause in his deal allows him to be signed for a fee of €58 million.

- Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio could be offered to Liverpool as part of a deal to sign Alisson, according to TEAMtalk. The Serie A club are preparing to accelerate talks to sign the 33-year-old, who is open to the idea of a potential switch, with hopes of avoiding a long transfer pursuit. It is believed that the Reds have previously held interest in Di Gregorio, 28, but any deal would hinge on whether they are confident that he would be able to succeed their long-term starter between the posts.

EXPERT TAKE

play 2:59 Burley: I have no confidence in this Arsenal team ESPN FC's Dan Thomas and Craig Burley look ahead to Arsenal's latest clash in the Premier League vs. Newcastle United.

OTHER RUMORS

- Barcelona see Atlético Madrid forward Julián Álvarez as their dream signing this summer. (Ben Jacobs)

- Juventus are optimistic of signing Manchester City attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva. (Football Insider)

- Real Madrid intend to land Nico Paz from Como by exercising the re-sign clause in the deal that took him to Serie A. He has previously been on the radar of Inter Milan. (Diario AS)

- Nottingham Forest have identified Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney as a potential replacement for Elliot Anderson, who is linked with Manchester United and Manchester City. (The Sun)

- AC Milan are pushing to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka. He has also been linked with Arsenal. (Tuttosport)

- Napoli recently sent scouts to watch Benfica midfielder Richard Ríos, with the Serie A club keen on landing him in the summer. (Nicolo Schira)

- Lazio are looking at Dinamo Zagreb defender Sergi Domínguez. (Corriere dello Sport)

- AC Milan are prioritising the signing of a striker in the next transfer window. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Chelsea are considering Napoli head coach Antonio Conte as a potential option to return to the club for a second spell as manager at Stamford Bridge. (Daily Express)